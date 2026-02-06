South African rapper iFani spoke about the things that transpired at Bravo Le Roux's memorial service

The star, who was close to Bravo, admitted that at some point he got overcome by emotions and cried during his performance

iFani also revealed some of the hilarious moments, from the bad to the exhausting, but in essence, Bravo was honoured in the most iconic way

iFani spoke about Bravo Le Roux's memorial service.

SA rap star iFani shared some of the touching moments from Bravo Le Roux's memorial service, which took place in Khayelitsha. At the service, iFani revealed that he performed their song Makhwenkwe.

Bravo Le Roux passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2025. His passing left a void in the music industry, with people expressing sadness over it.

Bravo's eventful memorial service

Friends, family and fans of the late Bravo Le Roux came out in their numbers to honour and remember him at his memorial service. The service took place at the OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha on 5 February 2026, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. According to iFani, the hall was packed.

"The hall at Khayelitsha was packed. The entire street, family, friends, and fans were there. However, I did not see any officials or people from the government," he said.

iFani attended Bravo Le Roux's memorial service.

iFani spoke about everything. The good, the bad and the questionable.

"Nice things were said about Gubevu; however, there was this one friend who was not included in the programme. She asked for the mic, and that was a big mistake. She spoke an entire series that had 13 episodes. The DJ had to play a song to make her stop talking. However, the girl just raised her voice," he stated, adding that he could hear Bravo's voice poking fun at the lady.

A touching moment was when he performed their collaboration, Makhwenkwe, saying it was a bittersweet moment because he performed it alone for the first time.

"This song is going Gold this year. I’ll be alone again. It hit me on stage, and I became helpless. I could not continue singing it. So we moved on to Iingoma Ezimnandi, and the family cried. At that moment, I also could not hold myself from crying," he said and then proceeded to catch some air outside. "We were NOT supposed to be here like this," he said as he reflected on their time together.

Another touching moment for iFani was Dee Koala's performance. She honoured her late ex-boyfriend with a performance of their song.

"I know their story through music, and to see the ending was sad, but the way she performed made me feel the love that was there. They came a long way, and well done to them for getting their music to us and sharing their story with us. Till the end."

The rapper also spoke about how the stage was full of supporters who made everything special.

In a previous report from Briefly News, Popular Western Cape artist Sinesipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, passed away on Thursday, 22 January 2026, in Switzerland

Bravo Le Roux publicly loved his family and often shared photos of them on his TikTok and Instagram accounts before his passing

