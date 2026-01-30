RIP Bravo Le Roux: Peter Family Announces Memorial Service Details for Late Rapper
- The family of the late rapper Bravo Le Roux has announced the memorial service details in a statement on his Instagram page
- Dates and venue details of the late rapper Bravo Le Roux's memorial service have been clearly stipulated in the statement
- The beloved South African hip-hop artist passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026
Mzansi will get to celebrate the life of the late rapper Sinesipho Peter after his family announced his memorial service details.
Bravo Le Roux passed away on Thursday, 22 January 2026, in Switzerland, with the news of his passing having been announced the following day.
Memorial for Bravo Le Roux announced
In a statement on Thursday, 29 January 2026, the Peter family announced that Bravo Le Roux's life and career will be celebrated on 5 February 2026, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha. For many, they know this venue as Mew Way.
The statement goes on to praise the rapper for his immense contribution to the arts and how he connected with his fans and other people.
"Bravo Le Roux was a gifted, creative, cultural contributor and a deeply respected public figure whose work and spirit resonated with audiences both locally and internationally. He was loved by his family, admired by his peers, and cherished by fans across all spheres for his contribution to the culture in Cape Town and across the nation. His legacy continues to live on through his artistry, his influence, and the many lives he touched," they shared.
They will remember the rapper not only as a creative and fashionista, but as a family man, a father and a husband "who gave so much of himself to his craft and community."
They also invited various industry stakeholders, public servants and Mzansi to come and commemorate this day with them. The media will be selected according to protocol by the family.
Bravo's family would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to show them love and for the comforting messages dedicated to Bravo.
Bravo's wife has also broken her silence on social media following the passing of her husband. Along with a picture of their daughter, she wrote:
"With a heavy but loving heart, I share that my husband has passed away. The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter. Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts."
Family raises over R400K for repatriation
In a previous report from Briefly News, a successful crowdfunding campaign has raised more than R400,000 to bring home the body of South African musician Bravo Le Roux, who died in Switzerland.
Funds are being used to cover repatriation costs, funeral arrangements, and support for his grieving family. Mzansi has shown overwhelming support, with fans and fellow artists contributing to honour the late star’s legacy.
