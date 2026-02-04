A TikTok user shared a video showing a billboard honouring David Sejobe, a beloved security guard at MultiChoice Randburg, who was killed

The billboard features David's smiling face with a thumbs-up and a touching message

Motorists and even a police vehicle honoured his memory by hooting as they passed under the billboard

David Sejobe, a security officer from Randburg. Images: @reubenyuda01

A beloved Randburg security guard who touched the lives of thousands has been honoured with a special billboard after his tragic death. TikTok user @mpho_mahase shared a video on 3 February 2026 showing the touching tribute to David Sejobe, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on 30 January 2026.

The video showed the scene outside the MultiChoice building on Bram Fischer Drive, where David worked as a security guard. A large billboard was put up featuring a beautiful photo of David with his infectious smile, while giving a thumbs-up. The billboard reads

"Every day is a good day to smile, hoot to remember our Ntate David."

As the camera captured the scene, motorists passing by in both directions hooted to honour David's memory. Even a police vehicle put on its siren to pay tribute to the beloved security guard. All the vehicles followed suit, creating a chorus of hoots celebrating the life of a man who brought joy to so many people.

David Sejobe was 49 years old when he was tragically killed while cycling to work on Friday, 30 January 2026. He had worked as a front-of-house security guard at MultiChoice since 2015 and became widely known for his infectious smile, enthusiasm, and warm daily greetings to motorists and pedestrians on Bram Fischer Drive.

He was described as the "life of the party" at the MultiChoice gate, often dancing and greeting passers-by. This earned him deep admiration from employees, management, and the local community. His positive energy and genuine kindness made him more than just a security guard; he became a symbol of positivity and human connection.

David was also a dedicated cyclist known for his long-distance rides. He once cycled from Johannesburg to Venda to raise funds for charity and reportedly used cycling to manage health conditions. His passion for cycling and helping others made him an inspiration to many.

Following his passing, hundreds of people, including motorists, paid tribute to him outside the MultiChoice building. A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign was launched in his honour and has raised over R330,000 to support his family.

Mzansi heartbroken over Sejobe's passing

Social media users shared their love and support on TikToker @mpho_mahase's clip:

@dimplequeenn said:

"Seeing him on the billboards means he was not just a security but something big to people 🥰🥰🥰."

@busie wrote:

"I'm so deeply hurt about David's passing, but the worst was when I watched a video about him losing his house yet with a Smile. That was heartbreaking 💔 😢."

@josephinenkunua shared:

"I don't know him personally, but from what I see... I am emotional 😢😢🕊."

@skwashvater asked:

"Did the person who ran into him get arrested?"

@amukelaniqueen said:

"Whoever did this, yoh."

@bubu expressed:

"I hate that he can't see this 😭😭😭."

@mamakhe wrote:

"Yhooo😭💔."

@malungelontjana added:

"😭😭😭RlP!"

A security guard, David Sejobe, was honoured with a billboard. Images: @mpho_mahase

