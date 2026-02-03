A South African man reacted after donations for the late David Sejobe exceeded expectations within days

The BackaBuddy fund, initially set at R20,000, climbed past R300,000 as South Africans rallied together

The moment highlighted how deeply David’s kindness and discipline had touched people beyond his workplace

What started as a modest fundraising goal quickly turned into a powerful reflection of how South Africans honour quiet heroes, showing that even those who stand at the gate can leave a legacy that moves an entire nation.

The picture on the left showed the late David Seojobe speaking on a mic. Image: @mugeefam

Source: TikTok

A South African man has reacted to the overwhelming support shown to the late David Sejobe after donations in his name surged far beyond expectations. The reaction video was posted by @mugeefam on TikTok on 2 February 2026, following the rapid growth of a BackaBuddy donation fund set up in David’s honour. The fund initially aimed to raise R20,000 to support his family after his passing, but within just a few days, contributions climbed past R300,000. In the video, the man expressed how moved he was by Mzansi’s response, saying it was beautiful to see people come together for someone who brought joy to so many lives.

David Sejobe, a Fidelity security officer stationed at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg, became widely known for his warm greetings and consistent presence at the drop-off zone along Bram Fischer Drive. Beyond his role as a security guard, he inspired many through his disciplined lifestyle, commitment to cycling, and quiet resilience. He cycled nearly two hours every day from Orange Farm to Randburg, a routine he adopted to manage his health after being diagnosed with diabetes and asthma. Over time, his dedication to cycling turned into a source of motivation for others, showing how purpose and consistency can shape a meaningful life.

Community support reflects a nation’s heart

The donation update by user @mugeefam struck a chord online because it reflected how deeply David had impacted people who may never have known his full story. His passing reminded many South Africans of the everyday heroes they encounter without realising the depth of their journeys. Seeing the donation amount grow so quickly became symbolic of collective gratitude, with people recognising that his kindness, discipline, and humanity had not gone unnoticed.

Mzansi responded with a mix of pride, emotion, and reflection, with many saying the donations proved that decency still matters. For some, it was about honouring a man who represented warmth in a fast-paced world. For others, it was a reminder that the smallest daily gestures can leave the biggest legacy.

The screenshot on the left captured Mugee reacting to the amount raised. Image: @mugeefam

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

MmaDuma Magutshwa shared:

“I wish we could have done this while he was still alive, and maybe buy him a car.”

Thabo Tman added:

“If he were alive, would people still donate money to him to buy a car since he was a cyclist, or are we donating because he is gone?”

Sendra Masiteng wrote: “We are sitting on R162k now. 👌👌❤ I wish we could reach a million or even more.”

Lady Vera highlighted:

“BackaBuddy is on 150k now. We are such good people for helping the family. I didn’t know him, but I am crying. This is so sad.”

Shibe23 commented:

“Please, those donations must go straight into his wife’s hands; in that way, the man will be happy.”

Phosty_gal wrote:

“He was so rich in so many ways, touching so many hearts daily. It’s such a blessing. 😭 Fly high, brother.”

Bondservant of Christ wrote:

“We should recognise individuals while they are still with us and strive to bring happiness to their lives. Given his numerous good deeds, it is unfortunate that he lost his life. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lamverby said:

“David was a legend. We all loved and respected him. The loss is huge for all at Multichoice.”

