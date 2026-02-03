A young woman shared an old video of David Sejobe, a security guard at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg

The footage showed the jovial man reacting with excitement when a car passenger waved at him

Internet users mourned David's death and shared how they chose to commemorate his life

David Sejobe was loved by many. Images: @phuti_mathobela, @VisionView_SR

Source: Twitter

The 30 January 2026 passing of David Sejobe, a beloved security guard stationed at MultiChoice's Randburg head office, who was fatally struck by a car while cycling to work, left many South Africans with broken hearts. He received many tributes online, which celebrated his warm and welcoming nature.

TikTok user Kusaselihle Nothando uploaded a throwback video of David on 1 February 2026, showcasing his positive energy that always seemed to be on display. The clip showed footage taken from inside a car, and showed David waving to passengers on the other side of the road. He then started jumping, unveiling his excitement.

A portion of Kusaselihle's caption read:

"One of the kindest security officers."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Kusaselihle's account below:

South Africans remember David Sejobe

The viral throwback clip, which garnered over one million views, prompted many local social media users to share their fondest memories of the security guard who positively impacted their lives.

Randburg residents honoured David with flowers outside his work post. Image: @FootballStage_1

Source: Twitter

@deanvibesncube told the online community:

"Make a petition to change the street to David Sejobe. It's the least the government can do."

@thamisthamzin210 shared with the public:

"I did my salute hooting when I passed there this morning. I will hoot again after work. May his soul rest in peace."

@kayg27nw wrote under the post:

"You don't have to work one of those top jobs or have money to be recognised. He was a security officer, but because of his spirit of Ubuntu, his funeral is going to shut down his neighbourhood."

