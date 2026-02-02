South Africans are mourning the passing of David Sejobe, a MultiChoice security officer who became a familiar and comforting presence at the Randburg head office

MultiChoice paid tribute to his professionalism, warmth and the genuine care he showed to everyone who walked through their doors

Beyond his job, David inspired many through his dedication to cycling, health and personal resilience

He stood at the gate, greeted thousands, and quietly lived a life of discipline and purpose, and now South Africa is remembering the man whose impact reached far beyond the security post.

The picture on the left showed the late David smiling. Image: @VisionView_SR, Multichoice

Source: Twitter

A Familiar Face Gone Too Soon South Africans are mourning the death of David Sejobe, a Fidelity security officer stationed at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg, who passed away on 30 January 2026. David worked at the drop-off zone along Bram Fischer Drive, where he was often the first point of contact for employees, visitors and members of the public. News of his passing was confirmed by MultiChoice, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and members of the public who had come to know him through daily interactions at the office entrance.

David joined MultiChoice in 2015 and became a well-known and cherished presence over nearly a decade of service. Beyond his work post, David’s life was shaped by discipline, resilience and a deep love for cycling. In a statement, DStv and MultiChoice described David as more than just a security guard.

“MultiChoice confirms with deep sadness the passing of our colleague, David Sejobe, a valued member of the MultiChoice team who served as a front-of-house security officer at our Randburg head office. He was widely known for his professionalism, warmth and positive spirit. For many, David’s friendly greetings and daily interactions along Bram Fischer Drive became a welcome and uplifting part of the day.”

MultiChoice security guard remembered nationwide

Each day, he cycled for nearly two hours from his home in Orange Farm to Randburg, a routine that became part of his identity. He took up cycling on the advice of his late father after being diagnosed with diabetes and asthma, using the sport to manage his health and stay focused. Over time, cycling became more than transport; it became a purpose. David went on to participate in major cycling events and even completed a long-distance charity ride from Johannesburg to Venda in honour of his father, inspiring many through his determination.

As news of his passing spread, Mzansi responded with sadness and gratitude for a man whose impact went far beyond his job title. Many reflected on how David represented kindness, consistency and human connection in a fast-paced city. MultiChoice said he would be remembered for his optimism and generosity of spirit, adding that details around memorial arrangements would be shared in line with the family’s wishes. For many South Africans, David’s story is a reminder that the people we pass every day often leave the deepest marks.

The visual on the right showed the late David Sejobe and David Potter posing near a bicycle. Image: @DavidPotterZA, @Radio702

Source: Twitter

JacundaM wrote:

"I didn’t know Ntate David Sejobe, but it’s clear he was an extraordinary human being. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

DrMadula69025 said:

"Braamfisher Drive will never be the same again. MultiChoice confirms with deep sadness the passing of our colleague, David Sejobe, a valued member of the MultiChoice team who served as a front-of-house security officer at our Randburg head office. May his soul rest in peace."

Kwesi_nk added:

"1 I didn't know David Sejobe. I've never driven along the 144 Braamfischer road, heck i dont even live in SA, but listen, I'm touched by the hearts this man touched simply by smiling, waving and greeting strangers along the street where he worked. MHSRIP."

FegoIsaiah shared:

