A security guard at the Tyger Valley Home Affairs office in Cape Town forcibly removed a woman, trapping her leg in the door as he tried to push her away

The Department of Home Affairs condemned the incident and removed the private security guard

South Africans expressed outrage over the treatment, questioning why nobody stepped in to help the woman

A woman was stuck between a door in a home affairs branch in Tyger Valley. Images: @labourassistsa

A security guard at a Cape Town Home Affairs office is facing serious consequences after a video showing him mistreating a woman went viral on social media. The incident, which happened at the Tyger Valley branch, was captured on camera on 22 January 2026 and has sparked widespread anger about how public service workers treat citizens.

In the video, a woman tried to enter the Home Affairs office but was pushed out of the room where people queue for their appointments by two security officers. As they forced her out, her leg got stuck between the door and the frame. Despite her clearly being trapped, one security guard kept trying to slam the door shut, causing her bag to fall and her personal belongings to scatter across the floor. Her handbag broke, and her water bottle and phone fell out, but the guard continued pushing the door even though her leg was jammed.

The woman repeatedly told the guard that she had a confirmation for her appointment and that he was hurting her foot, but he didn't listen. Two other security officers came to see what was happening, but they stepped back and let the main guard continue his aggressive behaviour. A bystander recorded the entire incident, and the footage quickly spread across social media, with many South Africans furious about how the woman was treated.

The Department of Home Affairs released a statement calling the episode "distressing" and "unacceptable." They confirmed that the woman did not have a valid appointment on their booking system. She allegedly bought a slot from a third party. Home Affairs officials explained that this practice is illegal and exploitative. They went on to say that all Home Affairs appointments are completely free. People must keep in mind that they are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

After the incident, the private security guard involved was removed from his position. The department's Counter-Corruption Unit is now investigating those responsible for the illegal booking scam.

Mzansi outraged by security guard

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok account @labourassistsa's video:

@thar wrote:

"GBV 🥺"

@riadeysel questioned:

"Why did nobody help the lady?"

@vaaluminiumglass told the woman:

"Sue them, ma'am."

@ck said:

"😱😱😱 This is completely unacceptable!!!"

@madamd shared:

"This is just not on, disrespectful to the core."

@madamx added:

"Haibo, what is happening in our beloved country? This is unacceptable."

A woman is stuck between two doors. Images: @labourassistsa

Other South Africans facing mistreatment

