A young South African lady vented to Mzansi about why she had to resign from her job at one of the country’s largest banks

The woman shared footage of herself in her uniform which gave social media users a clue about the toxic company

There are several ways to prioritise your mental health in the workplace, including speaking out about your feelings

Mental health is slowly stopping being a taboo topic that people walk on eggshells around.

A young lady shared why she quit her job at Mzansi's popular bank. Image: @mimie.nomz

Social media users who were brave enough to talk about their struggles have helped a generation of people prioritise their emotions.

Lady shares why she left job at popular South African bank

In most African households, mental health issues are a foreign concern since they are used to the struggle and having to persevere through every hardship. A young South African lady, Mimmie Nomz, decided that enduring spaces that bruise her spirits would be coming to an end after making the brave decision to resign.

The former Capitec Bank employee shared that she once landed in a psych ward because of her job. Her vulnerability in sharing her story online allowed other people to share their experiences.

She shared footage of herself in uniform and captioned her now-viral video:

“POV: You resigned from the job that landed you in a psych ward. Even if you die tomorrow, do you think your work will cry for you? They will definitely find someone to replace you.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prioritising mental health in the workplace

Cygnet shared tips to help prioritise mental health. Therapy could be expensive, but there are other ways to ensure that your mind, body and soul stays healthy:

Talk about your feelings

Set healthy boundaries

Keep active

Be kind to yourself

Eat properly

Take a break

Do something you’re good at

Manage relationships

Ask for help

Support each other

A South African woman shared her tough working experience. Image: @mimie.nomz

Mzansi reacts to lady resigning from SA’s largest bank

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@katlego🌈🌈 said:

“Sometimes the problem is not the company but the people you work with.”

@Langa Sibiya shared her story:

“Guys Capitec landed me in Akeso. Old Mutual almost sent me to Sterkfontein. Opened my business I never worked a day again!”

@Sarah Talia N shared:

“Now I understand why every time I applied at Capitec I was never called for interviews God was protecting me.”

@Tshepi commented:

“All previous employees let’s gather here and talk about how toxic that place is.”

@Thandiwe Hlungwani ❤️ wrote:

“The worst place I've ever worked in, the managers even recruit people to mistreat you and then act oblivious when you leave. The most toxic place.”

@Nash 🇿🇦 explained:

“The guy who was helping me get my new card was applying for another job. I told him to finish applying because he was using the PC so I waited for him to apply and we chatted. Shame, Capitec.”

@AvuyileEvanna commented:

“I resigned from my former employer after a month I was stressed with how will I survive only to find out God was preparing a position for me at Eskom. I started a new environment with energy.”

@k.Wistebaar said:

“You guys resign and serve your time? I resign with immediate effect, once I feel my mental health is compromised.”

