South Africans were not happy with how one Cape Town micro-influencer looked down on people of a certain tax bracket

One chap on Facebook clapped back at the content creator after making mean comments directed at a specific group

Social media users were that at least one person stood up to the uncalled-for behaviour that went viral on the internet

Content creators often build their audience by producing relatable content or exploring a certain niche.

A classist influencer was called out after his failed joke. Image: @Bae Keera

Source: Facebook

One Cape Town “influencer” gained followers after sharing hilarious videos online, the same strategy Moshe Ndiki and Lasizwe used.

SA calls out classist influencer in viral Facebook post

A well-known digital creator from Cape Town took things a little too far when he targeted a certain group of people to ridicule. The chap who goes by Bae Keera, built his audience by sharing hilarious content that mocked relationship dynamics.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His new take on his usual subject backfired as his regular supporters called him out for being a classist. The micro-influencer said in a post:

“What I’ve noticed is that the people who own Luella products settle for a nobody who wears clothes from the Relay brand and enjoy their relationship. I think I should drop my standards if I want a lasting connection and find myself somewhere who shops Hemisphere merch. I don’t want to lie, those couples are happy and are even grateful for KFC meals. They even use a R50 taxi to go on a mall date in Promenade. I think I’ll join them soon.”

Keera’s “joke” did not land as Facebook users realised the true motive behind the now-viral post. One chap, Lonwabo Yho-Yho called the creator out and said:

“You’re such a classist, but you’re so basic. I mean it's okay to have standards but making fun of people going out on a KFC date? Who do you think you are? What should people use if they can't afford an Uber? It's so funny because people would think you live in Camps Bay only to find out you live in a house that looks like a fort.”

Lonwabo’s clapback was praised by many Facebook users who chanted:

“Classism must fall.”

One lady, Jasmine Zenzile shared the post with the cape:

“About time, the whole brand of making fun of what people can afford was getting boring.”

See the Facebook post below:

SA praises gent standing up to classist influencer

Social media users called out a digital creator for being insensitive in his recent Facebook post:

One influencer's joke failed to land after bashing Luella lovers. Image: @Bae Keera

Source: Facebook

@Zukhanye Ngindana saiid:

“Thank goodness someone said it! He is very classist and body shames people a lot behind that ‘Nda daluur’ phrase of his.”

@Ntandokazi YabaKhwanazi commented:

“Some of us only get to eat KFC when we get paid otherwise we don’t mind going out for amagwinya and whatever drink we have while rocking outfits from Mr Price. We appreciate these moments because we share them with our significant other who also believes that better days are coming.”

@Didintle Alicia Sokoyi Kakana wrote:

“It's funny how a person who only has Grade 12 to their name after upgrading numerous times has nothing extraordinary to prove but gets to belittle others. People ridiculed me when I called him out for his behaviour because he has an active fanbase.”

@Sphamandla Mphathi explained:

“It happens all the time with these high standards women. They are so bothered by any woman who finds any ounce of happiness with standards lower than theirs. Also, they feel betrayed if a Woman accepts lower standards. They want all women to either have high standards or boycott. That's why they mock those women.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A South African lady clapped back at a man who shamed her marital status after flaunting her soft life online

A South African was praised on social media after an internet troll insulted her intelligence in a viral TikTok video

Mzansi bashed a man's mother after she described her ideal makoti. SA hun came for the lady in the comments section of a viral post

Source: Briefly News