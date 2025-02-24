A South African woman gave one of her hates a Nene Leaks kind of read in a viral TikTok video

The confident lady did not back down or let the chap handle the last laugh after he shamed her marital status

Social media users were pleased by the woman’s strong comeback and praised her in a thread of comments

A successful black woman shared a message of how an old friend gave her a backhanded compliment.

Mzansi rooted for a hun who dealt with an internet troll. Image: @odwajanda2

Source: TikTok

The hun broke down how her pal’s words were inaccurate and of no value to her and attracted haters on TikTok.

SA praises Mzansi hun clapping back at gent shaming her marital status

A successful South African lady, Odwa Jadana is famous on TikTok because of how highly she speaks of herself. A lot of people have tried to humble her by bashing her great spirit of self-love.

Jadana never appeared to be phased by the naysayers and continued doing her thing. The lady recently gave a Mzansi gent a Nene Leaks kind of read after he shamed her marital status.

After the woman bragged about her good looks and smart brain, one chap thought of a sentence that would break the lady’s ego:

“Who would ever marry you?”

Jadana saw it fit to respond to the chap in a now-viral video and said:

“I could marry you and upgrade your life. If you have kids, I’ll raise them and send them to better schools. I’d give you a better life and I know you’re jealous. You want me to share my nice life with a man? Never. You want me to share my life with a man who’ll eventually leave me pulling out my hair? Look at me, you’re jealous. You don’t want me to glow. You want me to suffer. You want me to burn in the name of being a Mrs.”

The man eventually deleted his comment on the initial post. He helped Jadana generate 206.1K views, 455 reshares, 721 saves, and over 1.3K comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s clap back at hater in viral TikTok video

Social media users praised the hun for checking the disrespectful guy and chatted with her in a thread of over 1.3K comments:

Social media users praised a lady's strong clapback game. Image: @odwajanda2

Source: TikTok

@Opolla_Manyifolo🇿🇦trolled:

“Take him out of the ghetto and upgrade him.”

@Tsoolzzz pointed out:

“Literally most of these men we can take them out of the hood.”

@Sxoli was impressed:

“Your comebacks are it.”

@Mtshana Kamtsheyks commented:

"I can do for you what Martin Luther did for the people, baby let me upgrade you."

@Zimi Damba wrote:

“She literally said Siri play let me upgrade you by Beyoncé.”

@Lorato_lola said:

“I’ve loved this lady from day one you are everything you think you are, shame.”

@favouritehun begged:

“I love your clapbacks, please don’t ever stop.”

