The herd gave an elephant at a zoo a hard time for being an excellent painter

The prodigy was often pushed around and bullied horribly because of jealousy from his mates

The elephant could barely defend himself from the herd, and all he could do was cry

An elephant had a hard time at a zoo until he isolated himself.

An elephant wowed many by overcoming bullying and showing off its painting skills. Image: @latika5071

An elephant was brutally attacked at a zoo by his mates for his incredible talent.

The spirit of van Gogh

A talented elephant was brutally bullied at a zoo for his impeccable painting skills. His herd was overpowered by jealousy and often attacked and ostracised him.

The zoo staff noticed the elephant's isolation and moved him to a separate area to avoid absurd conflicts. The elephant worked on his paintings in solitude and wowed many visitors.

@latika5071 shared the well-documented story of the elephant on TikTok.

Explore your talents

During the brutal attacks, the bullied elephant could not defend himself. His only form of protest was loud cries of anger. A video of the miraculous creature at work made its rounds online.

More and more people learned about the prodigy and paid him a visit to the zoo. Visitors enjoyed watching the elephant paint some of its most impressive pieces.

The elephant appreciated his solitude as he could focus on his art and well-being instead of constantly fighting endless battles.

Netizens were in awe of the prodigy and commented:

@Shawn experienced a bit of brain fog witnessing the elephant at work:

"My brain cannot process this lol. A Painting elephant."

@richardhickey661 was impressed by the prodigy:

"That elephant painting is amazing."

@Captain_____Rex was surprised that an elephant could outdo him:

"Bro can paint better then me."

@EP could not get over the elephant being bullied:

"Yes the painting is amazing but no one is talking about how sad it is when they were attacking him."

@Anthony Palmieri exposed a mystery:

"That's Bob Ross reincarnated look at those happy trees."

