In some unexpected turn of events, these two men faced quite a scary reality as they were chased by a fully-grown elephant in a viral TikTok video.

A TikTok video unveils an elephant chasing two men in the forest, and it went viral.

Source: Getty Images

Two men get chased by an elephant

The clip shared online by @zimsa_1 shows the two men narrowly escaping the large animal's attack. The men were in a forest and began fleeing for their lives as soon as they saw the elephant. The elephant caught up with the gentlemen. As the video continued, one of the guys fell, and the large animal seized the man and started kicking him until he crawled down slowly into the bushes.

The video of the men gained massive attention on TikTok as it generated over 4.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers react to the clip

Meyliemel said:

"No, because they turned around to kick with their strongest leg."

@mollo291 added:

"That kick kills me."

AbbasJones asked:

"Why were they running in slow motion."

2_im_por_tant wrote:

"Not him crawling into the bushes."

Teed commented:

"Nahh, this was too funny watching. I’d be crying if it was chasing me, though."

TikTok video of African safari guides in 4x4 being chased by elephants

In another similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a wildlife content creator shared a video of two African safari guides' close encounter with a couple of grumpy elephants in a safari park.

The TikTok shows the two men riding at the back of an open-top 4x4 safari vehicle when they spot two elephants in the bushes. The elephants instantly start charging at them, and they must speed away to escape on the 4x4 trail. Though the guides seem to enjoy the chase, they are heard nervously laughing at one another.

