The owner and developer of the five-story building that collapsed in George, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives, has promised to comply with the investigation fully

Search and rescue teams have not written the George operation off just yet as they try to see if there are more survivors

The proposed construction of a five-story block of flats, which was set to feature a rooftop deck and underground parking on Victoria Street, collapsed on Monday

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. For 13 years, she has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news, sharing her expertise with newsrooms like The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The developer of the George building has promised to fully comply with the investigation after 13 people have died. Images: @LegalSA

Source: Twitter

GEORGE - The developer of the collapsed five-story building in George that has claimed the lives of at least 13 people as of Saturday morning have promised to comply with the investigation.

13 people die

According to IOL, Neo Victoria Developments have stated their full cooperation with the investigation into the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The company stated its total commitment and support for the investigations aimed at determining the cause of the tragedy. They also pledged to cooperate fully with all authorities involved.

“As owners and developers, we are shocked and horrified by this catastrophe. Buildings are not built to collapse.

“The project team of specialists is appointed to execute the planning, design, and management of the construction process and quality of work. As landowners and developers, we have committed to working with the investigating teams to analyse and evaluate whatever is needed as soon as practically possible.”

During the incident, cleaners, painters, and construction workers were on-site. So far, 41 workers have been rescued from the debris, with 13 confirmed deceased. Another 40 workers are still missing, while 13 patients are receiving medical care in the hospital. The 42-apartment block, valued at approximately R39,544,000, was nearing completion when it collapsed.

South Africans saddened

Mzansi is devastated by the accident that has lost so many lives, with many workers still unaccounted for.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Thandumusa Wela said:

"An Engineer about to lose his professional registration under ECSA, and he deserves it."

@Pitso MuMbedzi Ramushweu commented:

"If a similar incident happens in other countries, We often hear of Gift of the Givers and other rescue teams flocking to the scene."

@Akhtar Mohamed shared:

"If they allow the public to remove rubble in a day, they will clear the place."

@Pono John Morole commented:

"Sad, but still hoping for miracles. Have mercy, Lord, Amen."

@Mahendra Naidoo said:

"Prayers and thoughts are with the live ones and the ones still trapped."

@Sentle Modumo shared:

" Tragic. The worst is yet to come."

The contractor responsible for the George Building Collapse nowhere to be found

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Neo Trend Group ICE Projects, which is reportedly responsible for the tragic George building collapse, is nowhere to be found.

George Municipality Mayor Leon van Wyk said Minister Thulas Nxesi noted that the offices were empty.

Parliament has called for a full-scale investigation of the incident.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News