The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in George, Western Cape, last Monday has risen to 30

In the aftermath of the tragic building collapse in George on 6 May, which claimed the lives of twenty construction workers and left numerous others trapped under the rubble.

Officials are fervently appealing for trauma counsellors proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and Shona.

The collapse has particularly impacted families from Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

The need for assistance

According to EWN, Garden Route disaster management authorities have underscored the critical need for professional psychosocial support practitioners to aid the affected families and survivors of the catastrophe.

With over 100 emergency personnel and disaster responders from various municipalities engaged in the rescue efforts, the need for specialised trauma counselling, especially in languages relevant to the affected communities, has become increasingly evident.

Since the incident, 30 lives have been lost, while 28 individuals remain trapped beneath the wreckage.

The scale of the disaster has prompted an overwhelming response from both local and international volunteers.

Update on the incident

As a result of the collapse of an under-construction building in George, Western Cape, last Monday, the death toll has escalated to 30.

Currently, 13 workers are undergoing treatment in hospital, with 22 individuals still reported as missing.

SABC reported that it is estimated that approximately 81 individuals were present at the construction site when the collapse occurred last week.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, accompanied by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes, several engineers, and construction industry experts, visited the site on Monday.

