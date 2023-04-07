A viral TikTok post reminded South Africans of the nostalgic ETv lineup from 2001-2006

Netizens expressed their emotions and memories, reflecting on the good old days of ETv shows from the childhood

The post received over 150K views, indicating the impact that ETv shows had on South African entertainment

Admit it, ETv had some banging shows back in the day. The soapie lovers were glued onto the screen from 4:30 pm until the South African dramas, like Rhythm City, came on later. Fridays were for Action movies.

A recent viral TikTok post reminded Mzansi just how good they've had it in entertainment. With over 150K views, the video certainly hit home.

ETv lineup 2001-2006 in South Africa

You can see the post below:

The nostalgia hit netizens hard

Your age might be showing a bit if you remember all the shows, but netizens couldn't help but reminisce on the good ol' ETv days.

@KAYSQRD said:

"...And until this day they are still playing anaconda. ‍♂️"

@Lesego said:

"This made me sad for some reason"

@user9745750627442 added:

"Texas rangers .. backstage I miss this ...no smartphone..just watching tv and also having real conversations with your siblings"

@Athule Afikile Ndaba said:

"Why am I emotional and suddenly having memories and being sad all of a sudden childhood memories"

@butikatlego_ added:

"Even the sound quality ..nostalgic"

@chiefkiller_rsa said:

"Every Sunday at 5 pm it was WWE Raw "

@user16366473772 added:

"Even the E tv narrator guy has passed away...that makes me feel even sadder I miss those days"

@Moira Mas said:

"I still remember this lineup like it was yesterday"

Iconic Durban Funworld to close its doors after 50 years

In other nostalgia stories, Briefly News reported that Funworld, a beloved amusement park on the Golden Mile beachfront, will close its doors on May 1, 2023. The amusement rides and other facility assets will be sold off, marking the end of an era for the popular destination. Steyn, a third-generation operator of the facility, expressed his sadness over the closure, calling it a sad day for Durban and the beachfront.

