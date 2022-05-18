The Economic Freedom Fighters has publicly pledged its support for Safa presidency hopeful Ria Ledwaba

The political party said Ledwaba made herself available for the position despite being bullied and intimidated

She was warned by Safa that she could face expulsion or suspension if she addressed people before receiving clearance from them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are backing Ria Ledwaba to take over the reins at the SA Football Association (Safa) over current president Danny Jordaan. The EFF released a statement which vows its “unequivocal support” to Ledwaba.

It says the candidate made herself available for the position despite being bullied and intimidated. Ledwaba along with Nomsa Mahlangu, Ngoako Mohlabeng and Jordaan are the known candidates who are vying for the position.

The EFF has pledged its supported for Safa presidency candidate, Ria Ledwaba. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images & Mujahid Safodien/AFP

Source: Getty Images

They have been nominated by Safa for the presidential elections that will take place next month. The candidates are awaiting clearance from the federation’s committee. Ledwaba abandoned her press conference last week at the last minute after receiving a warning from Safa that she could face expulsion or suspension if she addressed people before receiving clearance, according to TimesLIVE.

The EFF praised Ledwaba for her commitment to football and said she is one of the first women to have her own football club. The political party added that she has a passion for youth and women’s development and will be a “breath of fresh air” in the institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The political party slammed Safa’s warning to Ledwaba and claimed it was a patriarchal and politically motivated move. The EFF said the “old men” have no meaningful contribution in the administration of football, News24 reported. It added that it can transform for the better and promote women in leadership positions.

SA weighs in

Social media users have mixed reactions to the EFF’s comments with some calling for politics to be left out of sport:

@sahrtengbeh said:

“Ria Ledwaba will never be SAFA President. I really want her to, but I don’t see it happening.”

@TAUeRORA wrote:

“The day Danny and the company leave Safa offices it will be the day I come back to support National Football Teams.”

@ThembaMhlophe commented:

“You’re just messing up her chances.”

@mbuku_s posted:

“Leave the politics out of the sport.”

Former Safa vice president Nonkonyana reacts to turmoil at sports body

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President of the South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan has not stopped removing high ranking employees of the sports body.

Former vice president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is shocked at the state of the organisation after Ria Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were removed from Safa.

Briefly.co.za learned that former high ranking members have been removed when schisms formed between them and the leadership, Nonkonyana was one of them.

Source: Briefly News