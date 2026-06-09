Bafana Bafana have been handed a major boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

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South Africa struggled all through their preparatory games for the competition, which brought about a lot of concerns for Hugo Broos ahead of the World Cup opener.

The Belgian tactician complained after Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a friendly game in Pachuca on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Bafana Bafana receive encouraging injury boost

There is renewed confidence within the Bafana Bafana camp after defender Aubrey Modiba moved closer to making a full recovery. The versatile left-sided player recently completed his first full training session with the national team at their base in Pachuca, marking a significant step forward after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered during the first leg of last month's CAF Champions League final.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Broos shared an encouraging update on Modiba's progress, praising the work done by the medical team throughout his rehabilitation.

"I think Aubrey is progressing very well. We will continue giving him special attention, but I expect him to rejoin the rest of the squad fully from tomorrow," said Broos.

Modiba's potential return comes at a crucial time as South Africa prepares for a challenging encounter against tournament co-hosts Mexico on Thursday.

With a demanding group-stage campaign ahead, Broos will be eager to call upon the experience and versatility of the Mamelodi Sundowns defender, whose presence could strengthen the team's defensive structure.

The former Cameroon national team head coach remains optimistic that Modiba will be available for selection if his recovery continues as planned.

"If everything continues to go according to plan over the next few days, Aubrey should be ready for Thursday's match," Broos added.

Broos has built much of his squad around the core of players from the Chloorkop outfit, and Modiba's return would provide valuable stability and balance on the left flank of South Africa's defence.

Bafana Bafana settle into Pachuca base

Bafana Bafana have established their tournament headquarters in Pachuca, a venue selected to help the squad adapt to the environmental demands they are expected to face during the competition.

Broos expressed his satisfaction with the facilities at the University of Football, highlighting the region's altitude as a key factor behind the decision to use Pachuca as the team's training base.

"Once the draw was made in December and we learned that our opening match would be against Mexico, I immediately felt it was important to prepare in conditions similar to those we would encounter during the tournament," Broos explained.

The South African coach visited the city in February to assess the available facilities and was impressed by what he found.

"I travelled to Pachuca at the end of February and was very pleased with the accommodation, the training pitches and the overall setup at the University of Football. It offers everything a team needs to prepare properly for a major tournament," he said.

Source: Briefly News