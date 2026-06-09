Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has urged South Africans to unite behind Bafana Bafana as the national side prepares for its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mexico on Thursday evening.

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South Africa begins its World Cup journey in Mexico City on June 11, a date that carries special significance. It marks 16 years since Siphiwe Tshabalala's memorable goal in the opening match of the 2010 tournament, a moment that captured the imagination of an entire nation.

Unlike the 2010 squad, which enjoyed home-ground advantage and earned a 1-1 draw against Mexico at FNB Stadium, Hugo Broos' current team faces a far more demanding challenge. Playing away from home, Bafana Bafana enter the contest as clear outsiders.

Preparations for the tournament have been far from ideal. South Africa was held to a goalless draw by Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29 before playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a closed-door friendly in Pachuca last weekend. Although Lyle Foster got on the scoresheet, Broos was left dissatisfied with the overall display.

Motaung calls for national support as Chiefs players contribute to Bafana squad

Kaizer Chiefs' improved fortunes during the recently concluded campaign were reflected in the national team setup. The Soweto giants secured a third-place finish and booked their return to CAF Confederation Cup competition, while Bradley Cross, Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe and Brandon Petersen were all included in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad.

Cross ultimately earned a place in the final squad, capping a rapid rise that saw him make his senior international debut against Nicaragua last month.

Speaking during the launch of the 2026 Toyota Cup at Kaizer Chiefs Village on Tuesday, Motaung stressed that club loyalties should be put aside as the country rallies behind the national team at football's biggest tournament.

"We are excited as Kaizer Chiefs to see Bafana Bafana competing in their opening World Cup match," said Motaung. "The team has the backing of the entire Amakhosi family, but at this moment South Africa comes first."

As Bafana Bafana aim to make an impact at the expanded 48-team World Cup and pursue a historic first qualification for the knockout rounds, Motaung's message is clear: national pride and unity should take precedence when South Africa takes to the field.

The Group-stage encounter is scheduled to get underway at 21:00 at the famous Estadio Azteca.

Source: Briefly News