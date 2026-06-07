Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is currently not happy with his team's performance as they prepare to face Mexico in their first game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa ended their preparatory matches with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Saturday, June 6, 2026, and Broos is not happy with what he saw with his team against the Reggae Boyz.

In the four friendly games they played, they were unable to get a win. The two friendlies against Panama ended in one loss and one draw, while both games against Nicaragua and Jamaica ended in a draw.

Broos' concern is valid ahead of Mexico clash

Football analyst Themba Modise, during an exclusive interview with Briefly News, echoed Broos' concern about Bafana Bafana's performance ahead of the 2026 World Cup opener.

"Hugo Broos being concerned about Bafana Bafana's performance is valid because you can't be pulling up those kinds of performances in friendly games and expect a miracle at the World Cup," he said.

"Bafana Bafana players needed to show character and what is expected of them at the World Cup, especially in the opening game against Mexico."

Source: Briefly News