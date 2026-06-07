Hugo Broos has reacted to Bafana Bafana's failure to beat Jamaica in the last preparatory match ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The Belgian tactician called out the Bafana Bafana squad for their performance against the Reggae Boyz in Mexico on Saturday night

The Bafana Bafana head coach also opened up on what the team lacked against the North American side during the match

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed his disappointment following South Africa's underwhelming performance in Saturday night's international friendly against Jamaica.

The match was played behind closed doors at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, where the South African squad is currently camped. Despite taking the lead, Bafana Bafana were unable to hold on and settled for a draw after conceding later in the game.

The draw against the North American side extends their unbeaten run, as they were also held to a goalless draw against Nicaragua in ther last match before leaving South Africa.

The game against Jamaica is their last peparatory match before they play against Mexico, which is their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

Broos slams Bafana stars after Jamaica clash

After a scoreless opening half, Lyle Foster put South Africa ahead early in the second period. However, the Reggae Boyz responded through Dwayne Atkinson, who found the equaliser to deny Broos' side victory.

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The Belgian coach admitted he was far from satisfied with what he witnessed, and he expected more from his boys.

"The performance was not what I expected," the Bafana Bafana head coach said after the match.

He added that the technical team would carefully review the match to identify shortcomings and make the necessary improvements before the team's next assignment.

"We need to analyse the game properly, understand what went wrong and work on correcting those issues over the next few days so that we are fully prepared for our first match against Mexico."

Broos concerns over players' mentality

While Broos believes the squad has made progress in its preparations, he feels the players failed to show the intensity and mindset required ahead of the tournament.

"I thought we were getting close to where we wanted to be, but this was a disappointing performance," he added.

The veteran Belgian coach stressed that his players will need to raise their standards significantly if they hope to compete successfully on the world stage.

"It was also about mentality. We must deliver much more than we did today if we want positive results during the World Cup."

South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 11 against co-hosts Mexico at Azteca Stadium. Bafana Bafana will then face Czechia and South Korea in the remaining group-stage fixtures.

Jordaan faces fresh scrutiny over SAFA leadership

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA president Danny Jordaan faced fresh criticism after Bafana Bafana's World Cup visa chaos. Critics accused him of protecting team manager Vincent Tseka despite repeated blunders.

Football commentator Thomas Kwenaite, journalist Osasu Obayiuwana and former SAFA communications head Dominic Chimhavi questioned whether enough accountability had been taken.

Source: Briefly News