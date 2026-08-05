Bafana Bafana players are in line for a multi-million-rand reward, but they will not receive the biggest share of the World Cup prize money

More than R100 million from SAFA's FIFA performance bonus has been earmarked for football development and administration

SAFA received R218 million from FIFA after Bafana Bafana's last-32 finish at the World Cup, plus a R41 million preparation fee

SAFA has explained how its R218 million FIFA World Cup performance prize will be shared, with each Bafana Bafana player expected to receive millions. Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign has earned Bafana Bafana a lucrative reward, but the players will not take home the biggest share of the money. After the South African Football Association (SAFA) received US$12 million (about R218 million) in FIFA performance prize money for reaching the Round of 32, more than R100 million has been earmarked for football development and administration.

Under the agreed bonus structure, each Bafana Bafana player is expected to receive about R2.5 million. The performance prize is separate from FIFA's US$2.5 million (about R45.6 million) preparation grant given to SAFA.

How much each Bafana Bafana player will receive

According to SABC Sport on 5 August 2026, about R65 million of the R218 million FIFA performance prize has been allocated to the players. Based on the agreed bonus structure, each member of the World Cup squad is expected to receive approximately R2.5 million.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The remaining performance prize will be shared according to the agreed structure, with more than R100 million allocated to football development and administration, while SAFA, the coaching team and technical staff will also receive agreed shares.

Bafana players' bonuses explained after FIFA's R218 million payout. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Why players backed the reinvestment plan

SAFA Finance Committee chairperson Mxolisi Sibam said the players wanted part of the World Cup earnings to be invested in the future of South African football. He said Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams shared the squad's position.

"Ronwen Williams shared the same sentiment to say that the Bafana Bafana players don't want all the money, what they want is to see us reinvest that money so that we can produce another Ronwen Williams.

"That money is going to be allocated right through the ecosystem of SAFA," Sibam said.

World Cup windfall to benefit clubs

Sibam added that Premier Soccer League clubs would also benefit from the World Cup campaign, with teams receiving payments linked to the players they contributed to the national squad.

He said relying on locally based players allows both SAFA and clubs to reinvest in developing more talent for future national teams. The World Cup earnings are therefore expected to leave a lasting legacy beyond the players' bonuses.

South African referees earn millions despite limited World Cup action

Briefly News also reported that South African match officials Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela returned home from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after limited involvement on the pitch despite being selected for football's biggest tournament.

The pair worked in supporting roles across five matches before FIFA released them after the Round of 16. Although their individual earnings were not disclosed, reports indicated selected World Cup officials could earn up to US$100,000 before bonuses.

Source: Briefly News