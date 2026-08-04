SAFA's legal battle over Banyana Banyana's 2024 friendlies has ended with a significant CAS ruling and fresh financial implications

The judgment examined what happened behind the scenes despite the absence of a signed agreement between the parties

A WhatsApp message and other evidence played an important role in the final decision

SAFA president Danny Jordaan and Ellen Chiwenga. SAFA has been ordered to pay more than R500,000 after CAS ruled in favour of Chiwenga. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA/Getty Images, Ellen Chiwenga/Facebook

Source: UGC

South African Football Association (SAFA) has been ordered to pay more than R500,000 following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in favour of Zimbabwean FIFA match agent Ellen Chiwenga over Banyana Banyana's 2024 international friendlies.

The decision, issued on 4 August 2026, overturned an earlier FIFA Football Tribunal ruling and brings the long-running dispute to an end after SAFA confirmed it would not appeal.

CAS rules agreement existed despite unsigned mandate

According to FARPost, the dispute centred on Chiwenga's involvement in arranging Banyana Banyana's October 2024 friendlies against England and Denmark. SAFA argued there was no enforceable agreement because no written mandate had been signed.

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However, the arbitrator found that the conduct of both parties established a binding agreement.

CAS ruled:

"The appeal filed by Ellen Chiwenga... is upheld," before ordering SAFA to pay £18,941 (about R462,000) plus 5% annual interest from 20 October 2024 until payment. With interest, the liability exceeds £20,600 (about R503,000).

SAFA has accepted a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering it to pay more than R500K to Zimbabwean FIFA agent Ellen Chiwenga over Banyana Banyana's 2024 friendlies. Image: safa.net

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp message featured in CAS judgment

The ruling noted that Chiwenga negotiated the fixtures, appeared as the match agent on FIFA documentation and that SAFA never disputed her work or the fees during the process.

The judgment also referred to a WhatsApp message from SAFA vice-president Natascia Tschiclas stating:

"I am sure that you will get paid soon. I will also ask the CEO about it."

SAFA accepts CAS decision

Responding to the outcome, SAFA told FARPost:

"We accept the ruling, and we will not appeal."

The CAS decision concludes the arbitration and requires SAFA to settle the outstanding amount together with accrued interest.

Danny Jordaan legal dispute takes another turn after High Court ruling

Briefly News also reported that four expelled SAFA National Executive Committee (NEC) members suffered another legal setback after the Gauteng Division of the High Court struck their urgent application from the roll for lack of urgency.

The application formed part of the ongoing leadership dispute involving calls for SAFA president Danny Jordaan to step down.

Source: Briefly News