SAFA wins latest court battle against expelled NEC members

Expelled SAFA NEC members have suffered another setback as their latest court bid failed to gain urgency

The legal dispute linked to calls for Danny Jordaan's resignation has taken another twist after a fresh ruling

SAFA says the decision reinforces its governance process while the broader dispute remains unresolved

Expelled SAFA members opposing Danny Jordaan have suffered another High Court setback after their urgent application was struck from the roll and they were ordered to pay legal costs

Source: Getty Images

The four expelled South African Football Association (SAFA) National Executive Committee (NEC) members who previously opposed president Danny Jordaan have suffered another High Court setback after their urgent application was struck from the roll.

The ruling, handed down by the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg during the week ending 2 August 2026, also ordered the applicants to pay SAFA's legal costs.

High Court strikes urgent SAFA application

According to SAFA, the court found that the application lacked urgency. The association said this marked the fourth urgent court challenge linked to the same dispute.

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In a statement dated 2 August 2026, SAFA said:

"The urgent application brought by the four expelled National Executive Committee members was struck from the roll for lack of urgency. The four were ordered to pay SAFA's legal costs."

The association added that the latest ruling temporarily concludes "a prolonged course of urgent litigation" after several urgent applications were either amended, withdrawn or removed from the court roll.

Expulsions followed May 2026 SAFA Congress

The four members—Emma Hendricks, Gladwyn White, Orapeleng Setlhare and Monde Montshiwa—were expelled after SAFA's 34th Ordinary Congress in May 2026.

SABC Sport previously reported that the four had been accused of breaching SAFA policy and bringing the organisation into disrepute following disruptions at an NEC meeting in March 2026. The group formed part of members who had called for Danny Jordaan to step down as SAFA president.

Expelled SAFA members opposing Danny Jordaan have suffered another High Court setback. Image: FIFA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SAFA defends governance decisions

SAFA maintained that its resolutions were lawfully adopted under its statutes. The association said:

"SAFA remains committed to good governance, the integrity of its constitutional structures, and the development of football in South Africa."

The latest judgment relates only to the urgency of the application and does not determine the broader dispute on its merits.

The court ruling represents another legal setback for the expelled officials, while SAFA says it will continue defending its governance decisions should further legal action follow.

SAFA congress voted to expel four NEC members

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA's 34th Ordinary Congress voted to expel four suspended NEC members after a leadership dispute involving calls for Danny Jordaan to step down. The decision followed weeks of tension that culminated in a chaotic NEC meeting in March 2026.

The four officials were accused of breaching SAFA policies and bringing the association into disrepute.

Source: Briefly News