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“The Country Is Proud of You”: SA Teacher’s Chinese Students Sing SA National Anthem and Move Mzansi
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“The Country Is Proud of You”: SA Teacher’s Chinese Students Sing SA National Anthem and Move Mzansi

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A South African teacher posted a TikTok video of young Chinese students performing the South African national anthem at their school
  • The children, dressed in uniforms, stood with hands over their hearts and sang the anthem in a choral performance at what appeared to be a school event
  • South Africans flooded the comments with pride and laughed at the part that even locals struggle with

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Chinese students impress Mzansi with moving rendition of South African anthem
Woman makes her students sing the South African National anthem. Image: @edu_sulfide
Source: TikTok

A South African teacher working in China left Mzansi overwhelmed with pride after sharing a video of young Chinese students singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. The clip was posted on 1 August 2026 by TikToker @edu_sulfide with the caption:

"POV: I taught my Chinese students the South African national anthem."

The footage was filmed indoors at what appeared to be a school event, with banners reading "World Cup Showdown" and "International Class" decorating the venue. Young children in matching uniforms stood in formation, hands placed over their hearts, and delivered a choral rendition of the anthem with remarkable commitment.

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Chinese kids tackle SA's multilingual anthem

What made the moment particularly touching was the sheer effort involved. South Africa's national anthem is sung in five languages, including Xhosa, Zulu, Sesotho, Afrikaans, and English, making it one of the most linguistically complex national anthems in the world. The fact that a group of Chinese children had learned it well enough to perform it publicly spoke volumes about their teacher's dedication and their own hard work.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with pride and laughter

South Africans on the page could not help but laugh at one relatable detail: the children struggled with the Afrikaans section, just like many South Africans do at home.

@🏳️‍🌈Leelow_Mvuleni🌈♋️🦀♋️ said:

"Don't worry cute babies, Afrikaans part our voices also go down ❤️"

@mahlogonolo wrote:

"Not them acting like me when it gets to the Afrikaans part 🤣🤣🤣"

@Vuvu Acting King Yama Swati added:

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"They sound like me when the Afrikaans part comes 😭😭"

@Okuhle Mondekazi said:

"The country is proud of you, mem"

@Simmie😍🥰 wrote:

"Uyimele icountry mfazi 🥰❤️" ("You represented the country, woman")

@Popie shared:

"Usimele ntombazane 🇿🇦" ("You represented, girl")

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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