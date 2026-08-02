A Nigerian mother living in South Africa noticed something missing from her child's school report card that she expected to find

She took to TikTok to share her surprise at how South African schools measure a child's academic performance

South Africans and Nigerians flooded the comments section with strong opinions on which system is better for children

A Nigerian mother based in South Africa shared a moment of genuine surprise on TikTok on 14 July 2026 after flipping through her child's school report card and realising something she grew up with was not there.

A Nigerian woman was floored by a South African school report cards. Image: @blessings91860

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @blessing91680 held the report card up to her camera and spoke candidly about what she was expecting to find. Growing up in Nigeria, class position was everything. First, second, third. Those rankings were the goalpost every child aimed for each term, and missing them only meant working harder the next time.

SA vs Nigerian school report systems

But in South Africa, that system does not exist on the report card. Instead of a class position, her child's performance was reflected through a numbered rating scale, and she noticed her son had moved from scoring mostly 2s to picking up more 3s. Progress, yes, but measured differently.

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The TikTokker @blessing91680 admitted she was not entirely sure which approach she preferred. "Is it the ranking system or this one that they are looking at the child's performance?" she asked her followers. She described how the Nigerian ranking system, despite its pressure, pushed children to compete and want to do better next time.

The question she posed was whether that kind of competition was harmful or simply healthy motivation. Watch the video that sparked the debate:

Mzansi explains school reports

The comment section quickly filled with parents, former pupils and educators sharing their takes:

@user2835808024369 said:

"We do Ma but it not written on your report; rather, you get awarded if you're in the top 3, but you're still trying to at least try to be in the top 10. Your name will be announced in class. Although the top 3 will be awarded in the assembly, so there is a healthy competition."

@user8785869361614 responded:

"We do not demoralise our kids."

@jacob commented:

"Witchcraft is avoided."

@black_barbie_2443 said:

"Children must not compete with each other but learn from each other."

@Zoya Shah added:

"Imagine if your child is just a hard worker that will never hit the 1-3 position, now demotivated to continue with school because no."

@BokkieSays🇿🇦 explained:

"We recognise academic achievement through a ranking system and annual awards ceremonies, where the top 10 students in each grade are honoured. If your child does not place in the top 10, contact their teachers for further feedback."

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Source: Briefly News