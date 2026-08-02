A South African security guard known as @oratilemccoy posted a TikTok video showing a fridge stocked with cash alongside milk cartons and smoothie ingredients

The clip went viral after he tossed polony aside as though it were small change, with viewers cracking up at his laid-back display of wealth

South Africans flooded the comments, many stunned that he did not speak isiZulu or Xhosa despite looking the part

A South African security guard left the internet in stitches after posting a TikTok that nobody saw coming. TikTok user @oratilemccoy uploaded the clip on 30 July 2026, and it spread fast.

Filmed in a small kitchen or storage area, the video showed him seated near an open fridge packed with cash and milk cartons. Bananas, protein powder, peanut butter, and a blender sat nearby. The setup gave off strong smoothie-prep energy, but the fridge told a different story.

A security guard showed off his wealth in a TikTok video. Image: @oratilemccoy

Source: TikTok

The moment in the video by @oratilemccoy that really got people going was when he casually tossed a piece of polony to the side, as if it barely registered as food. For viewers, that single move said everything. Here was a man in a security uniform treating polony, a staple in many South African households, like pocket change.

The comments section filled up quickly, with thousands of South Africans weighing in. Many were thrown off not just by the flex but by the fact that he spoke English rather than isiZulu or Xhosa, which his appearance had led them to expect. Watch the video that got Mzansi talking:

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Mzansi reacts to security guard

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

@BusaniMngadi added:

"Just because you didn't speak isiZulu, bro, keep it that way"

@Mahlatse ❤️ GM offered:

"I can buy you 2kg polony if you do another video and speak Isizulu🤞🏼🙏🏽 please 🥺"

@luks joked:

"You are the reason I don't take security guards serious😂"

@Thokozani Mtsweni laughed:

"The way you threw that polony 😭😂"

@Dungero warned:

"Bro can get fired if he is really working at Fidelity"

@Clinton No chill cautioned:

"When they investigate, you don't ask donations from us."

Other Briefly News stories about guards

Details about a South African man's frustrating encounters with car guards who displayed a sense of entitlement rather than gratitude after receiving his generosity went viral.

A remarkable story involving a South African security guard who received a BMW after facing humiliation from a driver.

A shocking incident in Vereeniging where a car guard surprised a motorist by producing a card machine instead of requesting cash.

Source: Briefly News