A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the strict rules her wealthy boyfriend imposed on her during their relationship

The rules ranged from being banned from taking taxis and visiting certain neighbourhoods to being forbidden from having male friends or holding a job

Women flooded the comments to share their own experiences with controlling wealthy partners

A South African woman is generating major buzz online after opening up about the unusual and controlling conditions that came with dating a wealthy man. In a TikTok video posted on 26 July 2026, the woman sat in what appeared to be her home kitchen and spoke directly to camera in a candid, almost amused tone. She said she originally planned to share five things but ended up listing ten.

A woman shared their experience with a rich man. Image: @pokey37

Source: TikTok

The conditions she described painted a picture of a relationship built around control. She was not allowed to take taxis, visit certain neighbourhoods, or go to a shopping mall on weekends. She had to shop on Mondays only. Male friendships were completely off limits. She was also expected to keep up with personal maintenance and avoid posting certain content on social media.

Perhaps the most striking rule was that @pokey37 was not allowed to work. She said her former partner actively hated that she had a job. On top of that, she was expected to spend money freely, apparently to "inspire him to make more money," and to cover the bill when dining out with friends. She also acknowledged that he travelled frequently and was upfront about seeing other women while abroad, framing it as something she was simply expected to accept. In exchange, she could call him at any time. Watch the full video here:

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Mzansi divided over rich man

The video drew thousands of comments from women sharing their own stories:

@Babes🦋 asked:

"Did you buy property? Car? Did you invest?"

@Adv Lerato Tau wrote:

"Hope I'm not being invasive, but roughly how much would he send since he didn't want you to work/use taxis. And were you able to save your own money on the side? Bc I know rich men want to control how you spend that money 😭"

@🌸Thembokuhle Themba🌸 joked: "

I would go to the mall and buy groceries for people banginike cash. OK chomi, where is he now?"

@Mel❤️🔥| UGC Creator shared:

"Almost found myself in this situation but yhiiii he couldn't see his feet 😭 I couldn't bafazi. Also what do you mean I can't talk to other men besides my brothers. He wanted me to ask everything from him ✋🏽"

@𝗟𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗼𝗱𝗶 added:

"They never take NO for an answer lmao just know that for sure. 😭"

@G🇿🇦 had a different take:

"I don't understand where the problem here 😭"

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Source: Briefly News