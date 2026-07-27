Popular doctor and content creator Dr Celiwe Ndaba shared the passing of Dr Neliswa Maqika, who died on 17 July 2026

Dr Maqika passed away just one day after her birthday, leaving behind colleagues at Discovery South Africa and her own medical practice

South Africans were heartbroken by the loss of the young doctor, with many expressing their grief online

A local doctor reshared a moving tribute honouring the late Dr Neliswa Maqika, sparking an outpouring of grief across social media. Image: Dr Celiwe Ndaba

Source: Facebook

Dr Celiwe Ndaba, a well-known South African doctor and content creator, shared a tribute post on 25 July 2026 marking the passing of Dr Neliswa Maqika. The post stopped many in their tracks. Dr Maqika died on 17 July 2026, just one day after her birthday. The tribute was originally shared by the UKZN Class of 2010, the cohort Dr Maqika graduated with. It described her as a dedicated colleague, mentor and friend whose warmth touched everyone around her.

A life remembered

She had built a career at Discovery South Africa and ran her own practice, Dr NG Maqika General Medical Practice, before her sudden passing. Her funeral is scheduled for 1 August 2026 at 09:00 at Maqhashu A/A in Lady Frere, Eastern Cape. Those wishing to send condolences or tributes can do so by contacting 0688984354. Dr Maqika's death, shared on Dr Celiwe Ndaba's Facebook account, drew an outpouring of grief from people who knew her personally and those who only learned of her through the tribute.

Read the tribute post shared by Dr Celiwe Ndaba on the Facebook post below:

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Mzansi mourns Dr Maqika

Dr Celiwe's decision to reshare the post amplified the tribute to a much wider audience, and the comments section quickly filled with messages of condolence and disbelief.

User @Lucia Mendu wrote:

"This is very painful. RIP, Dr I even know Lady Frere; I grew up there."

User @Nomachule Menaye said:

"So sad. May her soul rest in peace 💔."

User @Zamafola Minathi Njwabu shared:

"Hayibo, uzalwe nge-16 July uphinde usweleke nge-17 July. Lale ngoku thula dokotela." (Translation: "Wow, born on 16 July and then passed on 17 July. Rest in peace now, doctor.")

User @Gaolatlhe Liz Digwamaje wrote:

"Yoh, hayi mani she's so young 💔😢."

User @Mankolie Clauder Maqengu said:

"Oh, she is so beautiful. She left this world prematurely."

User @Plumpy Berry added:

"Oh man 😭, DrCeliwe Ndaba. Please check your inbox sis, even your request messages in the inbox ❤️."

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Source: Briefly News