Amberfield College in Centurion has shared the devastating news of the tragic passing of Grade 11 learner Awande Okuhle Aphelelisiwe Mthembu, who died on Saturday, 13 June 2026. The independent school posted a moving tribute on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, 17 June, to honour the young learner and offer heartfelt condolences to her family, classmates, and friends. The heartbreaking loss occurred just six days after the teenager celebrated her 16th birthday.

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Amberfield College in Centurion is mourning the devastating loss of one of its learners. Image: Amberfield College

Source: Facebook

The school's touching tribute beautifully described Awande’s bright presence, aiming to console a grieving community shattered by her untimely death. On the Facebook account of Amberfield College, distraught peers and parents flooded with messages of support, remembering Awande as a vibrant individual with a promising future.

A community in mourning

The tragedy has cast a sombre shadow over the local educational community, coming nearly two weeks after another learner’s death. The recent passing of a Parklands College head boy, which occurred under circumstances that are currently under police investigation, has already left parents and learners across the country on edge.

See the Facebook post below:

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Mzansi citizens expressed deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teachers of the late learner during this difficult time of mourning.

User @Hester W Hoffmann said:

"Deepest sympathy to all who loved her."

User @Kogie Vaithilingum commented:

"So sad. Far too many learners have passed recently."

User @Keitumetse Momo Kgomotso shared:

"Rest well, nana, gone too soon. Fly high."

User @Sharani Naicker added:

"Deepest condolences."

User @Thandeka Mzananda said:

"May the family find peace. Rest well, ntombazana."

User @Duma Dumazile commented:

"Sending love and hugs to Awande's family and friends."

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News