Siv Ngesi stepped in after a viral social media post about Mama Joy Chauke triggered a fierce online debate

Supporters across South Africa rallied behind the veteran football fan as reactions flooded social media

The discussion quickly evolved into a wider conversation about respect, fandom and online behaviour

Siv Ngesi defended Mama Joy Chauke after a viral social media post sparked backlash. Image: sivngesi/Instagram, Mamajoy Chauke/Facebook

Source: UGC

South African actor, comedian and presenter Siv Ngesi has come to the defence of celebrated sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke after a viral social media post sparked backlash and ignited a heated online debate.

The controversy began on 15 June 2026 when social media user @Natty10_LFC shared images comparing Mama Joy to younger women and captioned the post:

"There are levels to this game man."

The post attracted more than a million views and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Ngesi was among those who took issue with the post. Responding on 16 June 2026, he wrote:

"No no no no no! Now this we won't do."

Siv Ngesi draws a line as debate erupts

Ngesi's response immediately gained traction and triggered thousands of reactions from social media users. Many supporters rushed to defend Mama Joy.

User @NoniNhlaks wrote:

"Tell them! Hands off Mama Joyce. She's our elder, our greatest supporter. We love her and we won't tolerate any disrespect towards her!!!!!"

User @xolanified added:

"They shouldn't play with Mama Joy like that".

Another supporter, @Purest_soul_, commented:

"I reject such disrespect to Mama Joyce. Not Mama Joyce, behave yourself."

User @Favedevv echoed similar sentiments, writing:

"No, Mama Joy slander will be tolerated."

Others highlighted her contribution to South African sport. User @shenengu82971 wrote:

"I am not South African, but Mama Joy is the best BRAND South Africa ambassador since independence. She might not be easy on the eyes, but she is an amazing asset for all South African Sports."

User @PurityPhilo added:

"We won't do this with you. Mama Joy is a true African."

Mama Joy's World Cup trip keeps her in the spotlight

The backlash comes while Mama Joy is in Mexico and the United States supporting Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The veteran supporter has remained in the spotlight throughout the tournament.

Her trip followed a highly publicised dispute with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie over funding for supporters travelling to the World Cup. Despite the controversy, Mama Joy ultimately made the trip and has continued sharing updates from Mexico as she backs Hugo Broos' side on the global stage.

Her presence at the tournament was also referenced by several social media users who argued that she was in Mexico representing South African football supporters, making the criticism directed at her unfair.

User @Kris Tina. wrote:

"We bashed her over ministerial sponsorship, she went there because of a good samaritan. Can she enjoy herself there without being compared to much younger girls than her. Thank you."

Mama Joy and her husband are at the World Cup supporting Bafana Bafana. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy's supporters defend her legacy

The debate also drew reactions from users who viewed Mama Joy as an important figure in South African sport. User @MhlengiMkhize5 posted:

"Hand off our Mama Joy."

User @SaniExplore added:

"We honestly won't. This is crazy and wrong."

Another supporter, @malusi_tsepo, criticised the comparison, writing:

"Mocking someone that looks like him...and his elder."

Several users pointed to Mama Joy's decades of support for South African teams as reason enough to show her respect.

Online backlash becomes a wider conversation

What began as a comparison post evolved into a broader discussion about respect, age and the treatment of public figures online. Siv Ngesi's response became a rallying point for supporters, many of whom defended Mama Joy and highlighted her decades-long contribution to South African sport.

While opinions differed, the reaction underscored the strong support Chauke continues to enjoy among fans, who regard her as one of the country's most recognisable sporting personalities.

Czechia star warns Bafana Bafana of World Cup 'dead end'

Briefly News previously reported that Czechia defender Jaroslav Zelený fired a warning at Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial World Cup clash on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

Zelený said South Africa could face a tournament "dead end" if they fail to get a result against Czechia. He also predicted a physical contest.

Source: Briefly News