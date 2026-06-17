South African artists and businesses are reportedly losing out on money in other African countries as xenophobia triggers unrest

Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Minister of Justice, noted that a female artist reached out to her to report that all her gigs across the continent had been cancelled

Legendary South African rapper Cassper Nyovest reacted to South African celebs losing gigs

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Rapper Cassper Nyovest reacts to South African celebs losing gigs. Photos: @casspernyovest

Source: Facebook

Cassper's reaction to SA celebs losing gigs

South African icon, Cassper Nyovest, reacted to anti-illegal immigration activist Phakela Mthakathi's post on X (Twitter). Phakela's tweet about SA artists losing gigs read:

"If this turned out to be true, I would laugh until I collapse; then they would learn how painful unemployment is 🤞🏾"

South African icon Cassper Nyovest reacted to it by posting:

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"Well , that’s a wild take."

The internet swiftly reacted to Nyovest's comment, generating hundreds of replies that reflected highly divided perspectives.

How fans reacted to Cassper's post

Soon after Cassper Nyovest's post, the web was flooded with hundreds of diverse and conflicting reactions.

@KasiAuthorityHQ commented on Cassper's retweet:

"I guess AKA was right about you lot."

@BraThabzaa expressed his opinion:

"It's not a wild take Cass but if you guys can feel what we feel maybe you will see us as humans who are deserving good lives aswell. We want to travel, eat nice, drive big cars, we have dreams just like y'all."

@Waltz42747233 commented:

"You support the illegal immigrants to come and work here while South Africans are unemployed."

@Sengwayo_IRL clapped back:

"Sit down. You've never once supported South Africans. As soon as people like Jacinta Mthakathi came out to defend the country you came out with files of being half Malawians. You more of a problem than these illegal immigrants."

Cassper Nyovest is often caught in online drama. Photos: @casspernyovest

Source: Facebook

Why are SA artists losing gigs?

People across the continent are angry about recent reports of foreigners being attacked in South Africa. The tension is so high that countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Malawi have actually brought some of their citizens home to keep them safe.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, stated that they are not targeting foreigners out of hate, but are simply trying to enforce their laws against illegal immigration.

Xenophobia spilling into SA sports

This bad blood is even showing up at the 2026 World Cup. Some African fans openly backed Mexico against Bafana Bafana, citing the recent xenophobic attacks and anti-immigration sentiments in South Africa.

Many were happy to see South Africa defeated, with Elisha Kamau organising a 'hate-watch' party in Nairobi. He told Newsday on the BBC:

"Close to 200 people showed up, and all of them were supporting Mexico. I think is just the timing of the xenophobic attacks. It depends who is playing South Africa, but I think most people would support the other team."

Cassper Nyovest clears the air on his roots

In the latest news about rapper Cassper Nyovest, he has finally spoken out and addressed the burning question everyone has been asking: Is he Malawian?

This all started when Cassper spoke against the killings that rocked various cities in Mzansi. His sentiments did not sit well with a lot of people, but he clapped back.

Source: Briefly News