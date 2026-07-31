Rassie Erasmus named a 26-man Springbok squad for the one-off Test against Argentina on 8 August, before facing All Blacks

Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are among the injury returnees included in the travelling group

Erasmus explained that senior players like Cheslin Kolbe and Jesse Kriel will remain home to prepare for the New Zealand tour

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 26-man squad to travel to Argentina for a one-off Test on 8 August, with several high-profile players returning from injury to feature in the group.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Prince William Cup with the team following their victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: David Rogers

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Captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lood de Jager, and Morne van den Berg have all recovered sufficiently to make the trip, after missing significant game time through injury in recent weeks.

Erasmus explains the selection balance

Erasmus explained that his squad selection was carefully planned to balance player welfare with maintaining match readiness during a busy stretch of the international season.

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According to Erasmus, the coaching team wanted to give players returning from injury or those who have seen limited action over the last four Tests an opportunity to gain valuable game time against Argentina. At the same time, the decision allows key players who have carried a heavy workload this year to recover before the upcoming Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour against New Zealand.

He said the Argentina Test presents the perfect chance for returning players to sharpen up after working seriously on their recovery. Erasmus expressed confidence that those coming back from injury are fit and eager to play, adding that the demanding encounter will provide ideal preparation before South Africa takes on the All Blacks.

Several established Springboks, including Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel and Ruan Nortje, have been rested for the trip to Argentina. Instead, they will report to the team's training camp in Johannesburg on Sunday to begin preparations for the New Zealand series.

Erasmus also revealed that prop Ox Nche and lock Franco Mostert are still recovering from their respective injuries. Rather than travelling with the squad, the pair will remain in Johannesburg, where they will continue their rehabilitation under the supervision of the Springboks' medical and conditioning staff.

Full travelling squad to Argentina

The forwards named in the touring group are Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Cobus Wiese.

The backs travelling to Argentina are Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Herchel Jantjies, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, and Edwill van der Merwe.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News