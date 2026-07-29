Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus outlined his reasoning for sending five players back to their domestic franchises ahead of a major series

The Boks face Argentina in a one-off Test before hosting New Zealand in a four-match series dubbed Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

Erasmus hinted that more players could be released from the extended squad depending on game time in the upcoming Tests

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has shed light on the decision to release a group of players back to their domestic franchises, explaining that retaining unused squad members would be unfair to both the players and their clubs.

Five players were recently stood down from the extended Springbok setup: Evan Roos and André-Hugo Venter (both Stormers), Jaco Williams (Sharks), Embrose Papier (Bulls), and Ntuthuko Mchunu (Stormers). Mchunu's situation remains uncertain, however, as he was recalled to the squad following injury concerns over loosehead prop Ox Nche and may yet feature in the All Blacks series.

Squad management before the All Blacks games

Erasmus says the priority is to strike the right balance between building a competitive Test squad and ensuring players outside his immediate plans continue to gain valuable match experience with their provincial teams.

With South Africa set to face Argentina in a one-off Test before taking on New Zealand in the highly anticipated four-match series, Erasmus explained that the coaching staff does not want to keep players in camp if they are unlikely to feature against the All Blacks.

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He stressed that allowing those players to return to their franchises is the fairest solution, as it gives them the chance to stay match-fit instead of missing out on both international and domestic rugby. At the same time, Erasmus insisted the Springboks cannot afford to weaken their squad by releasing players unless they are completely satisfied that every position is adequately covered for the New Zealand Tests.

The Bok coach also revealed that more players could still be released in the coming weeks. He said the management team will continue assessing the squad and, where possible, send players back to their franchises without compromising the team's depth. Those who are unlikely to receive meaningful game time at Test level could therefore be made available for domestic action.

Argentina Test remains the immediate focus

Vusi Moyo appears to be one of the players facing an uphill battle for regular Test opportunities, with the flyhalf currently sitting fourth in the Springboks' pecking order and unlikely to play a major role in the immediate international schedule.

While discussions have already turned to clashes with the All Blacks and preparations for the 2026 Rugby World Cup, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus stressed that Argentina remains the team's sole priority.

Erasmus insisted the Springboks are fully focused on securing victory over the Pumas, emphasising that the squad approaches every Test with the intention of winning.

Although the World Cup is now less than a year away and long-term planning is important, he said the team cannot afford to look beyond the challenge that awaits them against Argentina next weekend.

Erasmus names 4 players who impressed against Wales

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus hailed four players who impressed in the Springboks' win over Wales in Durban on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

Source: Briefly News