A South African woman living in the US shared a step-by-step video explaining how she joined the American military

She outlined the key requirements, including holding a green card and having a high school diploma or college credits

South Africans in the comments had mixed reactions, with some asking practical questions and others raising eyebrows

Gugu outlined the key requirements, including holding a green card. Image: @gugulesego

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the United States posted a video breaking down exactly how she managed to enlist in the US military as a South African citizen, and it got people talking.

Filmed in a selfie style from inside a parked car, the clip features an on-screen text overlay reading ‘How to join the 🇺🇸 US Military as a 🇿🇦 SA Citizen.’ She said the question came up so frequently that she decided to address it directly.

Green card is the first step

According to user @gugulesego, the process begins with obtaining a green card, which grants legal permanent resident status in the United States. Once that is in hand, she said anyone can walk into an Armed Forces recruitment office to begin the process.

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From there, recruits sit for the ASVAB, a standardised aptitude test used to determine which military roles a candidate qualifies for. She was clear that a higher score opens up better job options, while a lower score still qualifies candidates for certain positions.

The other requirements she listed were a high school diploma or college credits. After passing the initial assessment, candidates move on to MEPS, the Military Entrance Processing Station, where medical evaluations are conducted.

Once a candidate clears both stages, they are assigned a job based on their ASVAB results and given a ship date, which is when they report for Basic Military Training, commonly known as boot camp. She added that the citizenship process also begins during training, meaning recruits can work towards becoming American citizens while serving.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the US military video

The video drew a flood of comments from South Africans, with some genuinely curious and others more sceptical:

Piet_Sathekge wrote:

"So if they are at war with South Africa, who are you with?"

Tshidiso Modise951 asked:

"Is it a military or terrorist group?"

Tshepo said:

"How did you get the green card?"

KB shared:

"Person from Mexico said US usually sends Mexican and other national citizens to wars, not their own."

𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕘𝕠 𝕄𝕝𝕒𝕞𝕓𝕠 said:

"When I think about Iran missiles 🇮🇷 no for me."

Bounty Phuz'shukela added:

"I think the more important question is why?"

Nathi wrote:

"Thank you, my sister, for the information. I told people that you need to be a permanent resident to qualify to be in the military for that particular country. 🙏"

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Source: Briefly News