A South African mother and her son, Clayden, a young artist living with autism, relocated to Dallas, Texas, and marked a major milestone weeks after arriving

Antoinette and Clayden celebrated opening their own American bank accounts, sharing a photo of themselves holding their new bank cards

Fellow South Africans and supporters online rallied behind the duo, celebrating their fresh start in America

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A mother and son celebrated a major financial independence milestone weeks after relocating to Dallas. Image: Claydens Designs

Source: Facebook

A South African mother and her son took a big step forward in their new life in America. Antoinette and son Clayden, who is known on Facebook as Claydens Designs, shared the exciting news on 25 July 2026 from Dallas, Texas. Clayden posted a photo of them holding their brand-new American bank cards, describing the moment as a step toward full independence. They were candid about what came next, joking that their accounts now needed to be filled with money.

A fresh start, step by step

The milestone came just weeks after the family relocated to the United States. For many immigrants, opening a local bank account is one of the first real signs that a new life is taking root. It marks access to everyday financial life, from paying bills to receiving income, things that are easy to take for granted but require patience and paperwork when starting over in a new country. Antoinette and Clayden appeared in good spirits in the photo, clearly proud of how far they had come in a short time.

See their Facebook post that got South Africans talking below:

Mzansi cheers the duo on

The warmth in the comments reflected how closely many South Africans follow the journeys of those who have emigrated, cheering on each small win as though it were their own.

User @Eurika Geldenhuys said:

"Awesome! You will never look back. Keep going."

User @Dorothy Bornman wrote:

"Antoinette and Clayden, we are so proud of you. May God protect and guide you. Keep up the good work, Clayden. Wishing you many blessings."

User @Cathy Vosser shared:

"So happy for you guys. Enjoy your new life and don't pay attention to the fool who wrote an ugly comment; he is a fool."

User @Chris Mauerberger noted:

"Well done! A lot easier than dealing with SA banks."

User @Sacha Bareira said:

"So happy for you. You're getting there, step by step. Fabulous ❤️."

User @Leonie Windisch added:

"Happy for you!"

3 Briefly News articles about South Africans in America

A family from the Eastern Cape celebrated their six-month milestone after relocating to the United States with good news of the mom's promotion at work.

A South African family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared a post about their relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News