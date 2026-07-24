The Fix clothing brand surprised popular Venda TikToker @vhayellow with a shopping gift voucher after she consistently featured their clothes in her OOTD videos

@vhayellow built a loyal following by posting outfit videos in Tshivenda, winning fans over with her signature accent and authentic style

Mzansi flooded the comments with love, with many fans saying they were heading straight to The Fix to shop

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The picture on the left showed the woman posing at The Fix store. Image: @vhayellow

Source: TikTok

A Venda content creator known for her outfit-of-the-day videos got the surprise of a lifetime when clothing retailer The Fix finally took notice and rewarded her loyalty with a shopping gift voucher.

@vhayellow posted the moment on 23 July 2026. In the video, filmed inside a The Fix store surrounded by branded shopping, she excitedly revealed a large black gift box to the camera. The clip quickly spread across South African social media, with over 3,000 comments pouring in.

What made her following so devoted was her authenticity. @vhayellow created all her content in Tshivenda, her home language, never once bending to pressure to switch to English. Fans loved her for it, and so did the algorithm.

The Fix rewards a loyal fan

Most of content creator @vhayellow's OOTDs featured pieces from The Fix, long before the brand ever acknowledged her. When the retailer finally did, followers who had been rooting for her from the beginning felt the moment just as deeply as she did.

The response online was overwhelming. Fans said they were heading to The Fix specifically because of her influence, with one commenter even sharing a photo of a jacket they had already bought after watching her videos.

Some fans went further, calling on the brand to go beyond a voucher and offer her a full brand ambassador deal, arguing that the level of organic promotion she had delivered was worth far more.

It also came out in the comments that this was not her first brand recognition. RedBull had previously spotted her too, making The Fix the latest in a growing list of companies catching on.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows content creator love

South Africans had a lot to say on @vhayellow's TikTok post:

Khuliso Neels wrote:

"Social media can change your life on a random day."

Lifeisajourney 🇿🇦🇺🇸 commented:

"Finally The Fix caught on! We can't wait to see a full 360 of your OOTDs."

Ntsako asked:

"Ladies, we going to buy at The Fix, right?"

Livhulee wrote:

"To those asking her to speak English, let's please respect that she is a Venda-speaking content creator, who started creating in Tshivenda and is comfortable expressing herself in her home language. 🌸"

Igoby_dakalo said:

"Authenticity always wins. But I need her to start getting paid too and not just get vouchers. This is influencing phela. 🔥🔥🔥"

Rainbow added:

"First it was Redbull. Now the fix, you just have to love the power of social media."

Loo234_fo0 🇿🇦 concluded:

"Great, now they should make you a brand ambassador. ❤️❤️"

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Source: Briefly News