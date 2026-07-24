Abel Mpofu left South Africa three years ago with a single embroidery machine after working odd jobs for R100 a day

The Bulawayo entrepreneur built Abiza Prints from the ground up and credits his wife's support as key to his success as he is set to open a second shop in Bulawayo

The comments were overwhelmingly positive, with people praising Abel's perseverance, craftsmanship and business success

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Abel Mpofu grew up in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, but it was a difficult stint in South Africa that lit the fire under his entrepreneurial ambitions. Three years ago, he returned home with a single embroidery machine. Today, his business, Abiza Prints, holds machinery valued at over R500,000.

His time in South Africa was far from glamorous. According to Bulawayo Entrepreneur's Facebook post on 23 July 2026, Abel took on whatever work he could find, earning as little as R100 a day. Determined to change his circumstances, he and his younger brother rented an embroidery machine and began learning the trade from scratch. The experience gave Abel both the skills and the confidence he needed to eventually buy his own machine and make the trip back to Zimbabwe.

From One Machine to a Growing Business

Returning home brought its own set of challenges, but Abel pushed through. Abiza Prints now offers a range of services including embroidery on clothing, as well as the sale of hoodies, caps, T-shirts and sweaters. The business operates from Lobourne Court Building on Lobengula Street and 7th Avenue in Bulawayo.

On 1 August 2026, Abel will open a second shop at Murren Court on Main and 4th Avenue, a milestone that reflects just how far he has come since those early days of renting a single machine in Johannesburg.

Abel has been open about the role his wife played in making all of this possible. He describes her as a constant motivator who stood by him when the going was tough.

10 steps to building a successful business

Entrepreneur Dave Kerpen shares lessons from building two companies, highlighting the importance of choosing the right partners, having a clear strategy, building strong values, hiring wisely, seeking advice, growing a brand, asking for referrals, and surrounding yourself with the right people to turn a small business into a success.

View the Facebook post here:

Bulawayo Celebrates Abel's Journey

The post drew warm praise from people who knew Abel personally and those simply inspired by his story on the page:

@Emerson Dube said:

"Well done Abel, you always passed by my place at Cowdray, we had long conversations about everything, and the dream for embroidery always came in your speeches. I remember this very well. May you grow from strength to strength bafo."

@King-Tosh Ngwenya wrote:

"Seeing the picture of you with your wife and child is inspirational. It's inspirational to see 'amajita' breaking barriers and occupying those spaces which seem impossible. Keep on keep champ."

@EngNeer Aygee added:

"It all starts on marrying the right partner, otherwise if you fall into a wrong marriage, all dreams and visions will go to waste."

@Rapelang D Nare shared:

"He did a splendid job for me in Jozi some time back. I truly trust his workmanship. Congrats bro."

@Sindie Ntini reacted:

"Wow, that's Abel. Know him very well with Shaun and sisi Vina. Well done boys, good job."

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Source: Briefly News