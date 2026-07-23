Nnete Leotlela: BackaBuddy Raises R112,785 for Boy Mauled by 5 Dogs in Maseru
- A 12-year-old Mosotho boy, Nnete Leotlela, suffered severe injuries after five German Shepherds attacked him at a property he entered by mistake in Ha Abia, Maseru
- Leotlela lost both ears and his lower lip in the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit
- A global BackaBuddy campaign has drawn over 180 donors as the family prepares to lay charges against the dog owner
MASERU — A 12-year-old boy is fighting to recover in an intensive care unit after sustaining devastating injuries when five German Shepherds attacked him at a residential property in Ha Abia, Maseru, on 6 July.
Nnete Leotlela had gone to collect his younger brother from aftercare when he rang the intercom at what turned out to be the wrong address. After walking inside, the five dogs set upon him, leaving him with injuries that include the loss of both ears and his lower lip, as well as extensive scalp damage.
His aunt, Maiketso Titisi, described his condition as stable, noting that Leotlela is communicating through writing while receiving physiotherapy and psychological support. Despite recurring flashbacks and severe trauma, she said he continues to cooperate with medical staff and display remarkable resilience.
BackaBuddy campaign gains momentum
Campaign organiser Limpho Tsasanyane launched the fundraiser to relieve financial pressure on the family as their medical aid funds approach exhaustion. As of the latest update, the global BackaBuddy campaign has collected R112,785 towards a R500,000 target, with more than 180 donors having contributed. Supporters Ntebaleng Leluka and Shantell Tswatswa were among those who left messages of prayer and encouragement on the platform. The family intends to use the donations to cover a series of upcoming surgeries aimed at addressing Leotlela's physical, mental, and psychological recovery needs.
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Family plans to lay charges against dog owner
Titisi confirmed that the family plans to file charges against the owner of the property where the attack occurred. No further details about the owner or any prior engagement with authorities have been confirmed at this stage. Before the incident, Leotlela was an active and ambitious child who enjoyed basketball, reading, and cooking. He has ambitions to become a biochemist.
The BackaBuddy campaign remains open, and the family is appealing to the public to continue contributing as the boy's treatment is expected to be lengthy and costly. His lower lip was injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. A global BackaBuddy campaign has drawn over 180 donors as the family prepares to lay charges against the dog owner. Recently, a woman was mauled to death by dogs in Klerksdorp, and eight dogs were euthanised because of the incident.
Man saves three-year-old from drowning
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a heroic act in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, where a neighbour saved a drowning 3-year-old boy. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the critical importance of knowing CPR, as the child's life was saved thanks to swift action and first aid knowledge.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za