A 12-year-old Mosotho boy, Nnete Leotlela, suffered severe injuries after five German Shepherds attacked him at a property he entered by mistake in Ha Abia, Maseru

Leotlela lost both ears and his lower lip in the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit

A global BackaBuddy campaign has drawn over 180 donors as the family prepares to lay charges against the dog owner

A Backabuddy campaign has amassed over R100,000 for Nnete Leotlela's medical bills. Images: Makahlolo Malikhetla/ Facebook and R A Kearton/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

MASERU — A 12-year-old boy is fighting to recover in an intensive care unit after sustaining devastating injuries when five German Shepherds attacked him at a residential property in Ha Abia, Maseru, on 6 July.

Nnete Leotlela had gone to collect his younger brother from aftercare when he rang the intercom at what turned out to be the wrong address. After walking inside, the five dogs set upon him, leaving him with injuries that include the loss of both ears and his lower lip, as well as extensive scalp damage.

His aunt, Maiketso Titisi, described his condition as stable, noting that Leotlela is communicating through writing while receiving physiotherapy and psychological support. Despite recurring flashbacks and severe trauma, she said he continues to cooperate with medical staff and display remarkable resilience.

BackaBuddy campaign gains momentum

Campaign organiser Limpho Tsasanyane launched the fundraiser to relieve financial pressure on the family as their medical aid funds approach exhaustion. As of the latest update, the global BackaBuddy campaign has collected R112,785 towards a R500,000 target, with more than 180 donors having contributed. Supporters Ntebaleng Leluka and Shantell Tswatswa were among those who left messages of prayer and encouragement on the platform. The family intends to use the donations to cover a series of upcoming surgeries aimed at addressing Leotlela's physical, mental, and psychological recovery needs.

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Family plans to lay charges against dog owner

Titisi confirmed that the family plans to file charges against the owner of the property where the attack occurred. No further details about the owner or any prior engagement with authorities have been confirmed at this stage. Before the incident, Leotlela was an active and ambitious child who enjoyed basketball, reading, and cooking. He has ambitions to become a biochemist.

The BackaBuddy campaign remains open, and the family is appealing to the public to continue contributing as the boy's treatment is expected to be lengthy and costly. His lower lip was injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. A global BackaBuddy campaign has drawn over 180 donors as the family prepares to lay charges against the dog owner. Recently, a woman was mauled to death by dogs in Klerksdorp, and eight dogs were euthanised because of the incident.

Man saves three-year-old from drowning

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a heroic act in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, where a neighbour saved a drowning 3-year-old boy. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the critical importance of knowing CPR, as the child's life was saved thanks to swift action and first aid knowledge.

Source: Briefly News