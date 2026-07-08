A 3-year-old boy was rescued from a pool in Salt Rock after being underwater for roughly ten minutes

Neighbour Jacques Joubert performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived, stabilising him on the scene

IPSS Medical Rescue praised Joubert's quick thinking as the act that prevented further tragedy

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A neighbour's swift instinct to act saved a toddler's life in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, on 6 July 2026. Jacques Joubert pulled a 3-year-old boy from a swimming pool and immediately began CPR after the child had been submerged for close to ten minutes.

A Salt Rock resident saved a toddler from drowning. Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

IPSS Medical Rescue, an advanced life support emergency and rescue service, responded to reports of a drowning in progress in the Salt Rock area. Paramedics arrived to find the boy in a serious condition. Because Joubert had already started resuscitation efforts, the child was stable enough to be transported to a nearby medical facility under the supervision of an IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedic.

In a Facebook post sharing the update, IPSS Medical Rescue thanked Joubert directly, describing his early intervention as the action that "undoubtedly prevented further tragedy." First, ensure the area is safe, tap the person tightly on the shoulder, and shout loudly to check for responsiveness. If there is no reaction, immediately call emergency services or instruct someone nearby to do so. Next, begin chest compressions by placing one hand on top of the other in the middle of the chest and pushing straight down hard and fast at a steady rhythm of 100 to 120 beats per minute. If you are trained in CPR, alternate 30 chest compressions with 2 quick rescue breaths. If you are untrained or uncomfortable with mouth-to-mouth, continuous, hands-only chest compressions without stopping is highly effective until professional paramedics take over.Read the post below:

Why early CPR matters

Drowning can cause irreversible brain damage within minutes of submersion. Life Healthcare notes that beginning CPR before professional help arrives is one of the most critical steps bystanders can take in a drowning emergency. Joubert's knowledge of basic first aid made the difference in this case. The Salt Rock community responded with an outpouring of relief and gratitude online:

CPR saves live during emergencies. Image: Tahir Xəlfəquliyev / Pexels

Source: UGC

Marlene Venter said:

"Well done Jacques and the IPSS team. True heroes 🫡🫡"

Zsuzsika Beck wrote:

"We have many heroes in our community! 🙏 Hoping the little boy recovers fully from this ordeal! How frightening for all! Prayers and good wishes only 🙏🙏🙏"

Megan Botha Van Niekerk added:

"Give that man a Bells 🔔 It's so important even if it's just the basics, it can save a life!!!"

Ronicka Roopnarain commented:

"Well done to Jacques and the IPSS team. Speedy recovery to the baby."

Mandy Kidson said:

"Wow, incredible to the neighbour who did CPR. Speedy recovery to your child 🙏🩷"

Singh Arusha wrote:

"Blessings to Jacques 🙏. Wishing the little one a speedy recovery."

Kogie Sarah Mattapersad added:

"My heart 😢😢 Thank you God Almighty for sending this angel. God Almighty bless him and keep him. We pray over this little child."

Other Briefly News stories about heros

Many people were impressed by a delivery driver who stepped into help a motorist who was stranded because of a dead battery.

A petrol attendant helped a woman who went into labour it is workplace and many South African's appreciated his efforts.

South Africans were moved by the story of a domestic worker who risked her life after noticing boss's child was close to drowning.

Source: Briefly News