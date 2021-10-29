The fresh and gifted Kaylee Hottle took the world by storm in the latest sci-fi thriller Godzilla vs Kong, where she plays the lead role of Jia, a deaf girl who can communicate with the menacing monster Kong. Her portrayal of the character is so accurate that you may be wondering if Kaylee Hottle is really deaf? Briefly.co.za has all the insights into the young talent's life; read on to curb your curiosity and find out more about her heritage, upbringing, and involvement in another fan-favourite, Magnum PI.

Kaylee Hottle plays 'Jia,' an orphaned girl with a strong bond with the formidable Kong in the latest blockbuster 'Godzilla vs Kong' in 2021. Photo: @kaylee.hottle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Raising awareness for the deaf community is a task that this youthful girl is very passionate about, as she shows the world that deafness is not an excuse for discrimination and disrespect. Let's see how the young Miss Hottle has brought these issues to light.

Kaylee Hottle's profile

Full name: Kaylee Hottle

Kaylee Hottle Famous for: Godzilla vs. Kong 2021

Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Date of birth: 1 May 2012

1 May 2012 Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Kaylee Hottle's age: 9 in 2021

9 in 2021 Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Korean and Caucasian

Korean and Caucasian Kaylee Hottle's parents: Joshua and Ketsi

Joshua and Ketsi Kaylee Hottle's siblings: 4

4 Height: 4 feet 8 inches

4 feet 8 inches Weight: 34kg (74 lbs)

34kg (74 lbs) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black School: Texas School for the Deaf

Texas School for the Deaf Occupation: Acress and student

Acress and student Kaylee Hottle's salary: unknown

unknown Kaylee Hottle's net worth: $1 million USD in 2021

$1 million USD in 2021 Kaylee Hottle's IG: @kaylee.hottle

@kaylee.hottle Twitter: @KayleeHottle

Kaylee Hottle comes from a large family, with two sisters and two brothers who share a home in Los Angeles. Photo: @kaylee.hottle/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Kaylee Hottle's heritage

Kaylee Hottle's ethnic background consists of a mixture of Korean and American, giving the young actress unique and beautiful features. Her mother, Ketsi Carlson, was born in Korea and came to America when a Wisconsin family adopted her. Kaylee's father is a product of Minnesota, and Ketsi and Joshua both went to a Minnesota deaf school, where we are guessing they met. Unfortunately, her parents have since separated and are allegedly no longer in contact. However, Ketsi has found love again in the form of Ryan Kelly, who has become the father figure in Kaylee's family.

You can catch Kaylee Hottle in your favourite detective series, Magnum PI. Photo: @higgy.baby/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Is Kaylee Hottle really deaf in real life?

This talented Hollywood starlet is fluent in American sign language, having grown up submerged within the deaf culture. Her paternal family consists of four generations of deaf relatives, and her mother is also impaired with a hearing loss. From her four siblings, she and her older sister share their family's deafness, while her three younger siblings do not have any auditory issues.

How old is Kaylee Hottle? This young Godzilla star was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2012, which means she is only nine years old in 2021 and that she is already stealing the show!

"I think it's important having deaf actors play deaf characters… because deaf people are aware of their own language and are more familiar with the culture."

Kaylee further explains that she feels that deaf actors bring a particular aspect to their characters that hearing-abled people may not pick up on but makes a significant difference for the deaf community.

Kaylee's favourites

Actress: Millie Simmonds

Food: Seafood

Lucky Number: 2

Precious Stone: Agate

Colour: Yellow

Kaylee Hottle had never been in a film before King Kong, and the producer Alex Garcia had to go outside of traditional casting methods to find her. Photo: @kaylee.hottle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kaylee Hottle's movies and TV shows

This starlet began appearing in commercials at just four years of age, starting with the Glide app public service announcement with director Jules Dameron. The following year, we watched her in the advertisement for Convo, titled Mother's Day.

In 2018, Hottle made a stand for the deaf community in the thought-provoking video, 10 Deaf Children: One Powerful Message, which highlights the issues of discrimination against the deaf.

This natural talent made her cinematic debut with a bang in 2021, impressing the world with her portrayal of 'Jia' in the blockbuster franchise of Godzilla vs Kong. She steals the spotlight as the only character able to communicate with the formidable Kong, using sign language as a tool with which to interact.

Alexander Skarsgard went out of his way to make Kaylee Hottle feel welcomed by learning sign language so he could communicate with her better on the set. Photo: @kaylee.hottle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

True Blood heartthrob, Alexander Skarsgard (Dr Nathan Lind), took it upon himself to learn sign language before filming began so as to better connect and communicate with the young actress behind the scenes. Going through those efforts to make the young girl feel included is genuinely admirable. Alexander himself was full of admiration for the nine-year-old actress, as he was blown away by her outstanding ability to relay the director's intentions through her acting.

"She's so professional and just incredible … there's so much going on on her face, her expression and the subtleties of that is fascinating to watch."

On 15 October 2021, we got to see Hottle again as she made an appearance as 'Joon' on the hit television show Magnum PI, and we are sure that there is much more to come!

Kaylee Hottle's contacts and co-stars:

Billy Armstrong

Bobby Lee

Perdita Weeks

Martin Martinez

Alexander Skarsgård

Millie Bobby Brown

Rebecca Hall

Shun Oguri

Julian Dennison

Demián Bichir

At just nine years old, Kaylee Hottle does a fantastic job portraying Jia in 'Godzilla vs Kong' as she looks up to Millie Simmonds for inspiration. Photo: @gojira03/Instagram

Source: Instagram

An activist for the deaf community from the age of six, we do not doubt that Kaylee Hottle is a determined and talented girl with a bright future ahead of her. As she steals the show in Godzilla vs Kong and gains global recognition for her incredible acting skills, she wastes no opportunity to speak up for deaf people in an attempt to squash the stigma against her community. With stars like Millie Simmonds and Marlee Matlin in her corner, we hope that Hollywood will give more lead roles to deaf actors.

