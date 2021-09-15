Tshepi Vundla's Old Tweets Resurface, Stunner Apologises for Her Demeaning Posts

Tshepi Vundla has issued an apology after her old tweets from almost ten years ago resurfaced on social media

The media personality body-shamed plus-sized people on the nasty posts she posted when she was a bit younger

In the statement she posted on Wednesday, 15 September the stunner agreed that her old tweets were mean and demeaning

Tshepi Vundla has apologised after her old tweets resurfaced on social media. The tweets are reportedly from almost ten years back.

Tshepi Vundla has apologised for her demeaning tweets from 10 years ago. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

She was fat-shaming plus-sized people on the old posts. In the posts, the media personality reportedly claimed "fat" people smell badly and slammed them for the way they dressed.

In one of the tweets that rubbed many people up the wrong way, the stunner said:

"I can't stand fat people that have that foul body odour. No way, wash and spray in between your rolls."

OKMzansi reports that the star has now apologised for her nasty posts. She took to Twitter on Wednesday, 15 September and posted her apology statement. She admitted that her old posts were mean and demeaning.

"There is no way for me to erase the past, all I can do is learn from my mistakes and carry the learnings with me moving forward."

She disabled her comments on the post containing the statement.

Tshepi Vundla dragged for comment about broke girls

In related news, Briefly News reported that after making a comment about women who supposedly need men to do things for them, Tshepi Vundla found herself dodging bullets on the Twitter streets.

The well-known personality was on a YouTube podcast called On The Table where she engaged in a conversation with the host Tshepi Mabs and two other women, namely DJ Black Velvet and church girl and the ghost lady.

ZAlebs reports that among the topics discussed was that of women who comment or post "SBWL" ("sayibaweli", which means to crave in Xhosa). Tshepi called these women out and claimed they want these extravagant things from men and should focus on doing it themselves.

After her words, Tshepi was called out for supposedly holding down her relationship with JR financially since he is no longer making music.

