Rami Chuene has proven that 2021 is indeed the Year of Rami with so many memorable things happening for her in just 12 months

This year alone, the celeb became a grandmother, secretly got married and now she has bagged a brand-new exciting gig

has landed a spot as the co-host of Mzansi Magic's new reality show Away for Repair alongside long-time friend, Romeo Mabasa

Following her dramatic exit from Mzansi Magic's The Queen, Rami Chuene has returned to the fan favourite channel to showcase a new side of herself in a new role. The actress will be starring in a reality show called Away for Repair as a co-host, joined by Romeo Mabasa.

Rami Chuene returns to Mzansi Magic in a new reality show about helping families heal. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

Rami has had a rather eventful year. Just a month ago, The South African reported that the actress got married over the Heritage Day long weekend. Chuene announced her marriage to her followers by simply posting herself in a wedding dress.

TimesLIVE reports that the newlywed is making a return to screens in a new reality show that will focus on helping ordinary peeps mend broken relationships in the healing environment of the Kruger National Park bush.

When speaking to the publication about her experience filming the show, Rami said that seeing the vulnerability of the cast members through production helped her realise her own blessings. To elaborate further, she said:

"To see someone yearning for what to me comes so easily and they cannot get. I can't imagine not talking to my brother or any of my family members. It put more value for me grateful that the relationships I have and I built on should not be taken for granted."

Rami Chuene shares her Covid vaccine jab experience: "I almost died"

Briefly News reported Rami Chuene took to social media recently to share her experience after getting her first Covid-19 jab. The actress told her fans that she experienced side-effects after getting vaccinated for the deadly virus.

The former The Queen star was reacting to a tweep who asked people to share their vaccine experiences. Even though the vaccine affected her health, she made it clear that her comment was not aimed at discouraging people from getting their jabs.

The media personality said on Twitter that she "almost died" after getting her shot. She explained that the first four to five days were "hell" but then it got better.

According to ZAlebs, she added:

"26 days later I still have some symptoms, numbness in my arm, fatigue, headache, etc. Please, I’m not discouraging anyone to vaccinate. I know that had I got Covid-19, I wouldn’t have survived. No ways."

Source: Briefly.co.za