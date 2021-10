Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Debut Takes Shots at Kanye, OJ Simpson & Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian is making headlines this week after hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live

The media mogul made her TV hosting debut in a fitted pink outfit and shamelessly cracked jokes about all her families controversy

Karshadian even joked about why exactly she divorced rapper Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is making headlines all over the world after hosting this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The media personality came out hot and heavy in a fitted pink number, boldly cracking jokes about her infamous sex tape and declaring that OJ Simpson was her "first black person."

The 40-year-old admitted she was surprised she'd been asked to host the show, especially since she'd not released any work lately.

"I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering," she joked about her sex-tape.

Opening up about her privilege, the media personality says she remains committed to the plight of all people. She went on to joke about the first black person she'd ever met.

“I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met,” she continued, “but O.J. [Simpson] does leave a mark—or several, or none at all. I still don’t know," Deadline reports.

Before wrapping up her monologue, West also fired shots at ex-husband Kanye West.

She admitted that West is “a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” This meant, she said, that divorce only came down to one thing: Personality, The New York Post reports.

