Talented actor Mathews Rantsoma has called out the entertainment industry after not being able to secure a job in a year

Rantsoma, who recently bagged a small role in Adulting, is famously known for playing the character of Nhlamulo on Scandal!

South Africans recently took to social media to advise the actor, while others criticised him for not being proactive

Safta-nominated actor Mathews Rantsoma, who previously had his fans worried for his dramatic weight loss, says he's been unemployed since exiting eTV's Scandal!

Rantsoma, who portrayed the role of Nhlamulo in Scandal! scored a supporting role in the 3rd season of Showmax's award-winning series, Adulting.

The fan-favourite actor revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine this week that the South African entertainment industry wants celebrities, influencers, and content creators.

Rantsoma adds that he's been getting small roles, has no work, and can't get work, and he has no idea why.

"As long as I don't post reels, snappy pictures, and videos, I probably won't work in this industry again," admits the star.

Entertainment commentator TVBlogsByMlu reported on his X account in May 2024 that Rantsoma resigned from the eTV soapie after playing Nhlamulo since 2021.

"Mathews Rantsoma, who plays the role of Nhlamulo on #etvScandal has resigned from the popular show. The young, talented thespian will exit the show on 24 July."

The soapie confirmed the actor's departure in a statement on social media and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

South Africans react to Rantsoma's employment status

@FanyaMambo254 replied:

"It's always tough for talented actors to find new opportunities after leaving a popular show. Wishing him the best in his next career move."

@LEORNY3 said:

"I thought he left for greener pastures."

@KgoshiKgwadi wrote:

"He will pull at Skeem Saam one day, they have this exchange of actors and actresses since they record in the same studios."

@ThoughtsRhymes said:

"He is not the only one. The industry is flawed. Why is it difficult to move from one production house to another production house?"

@kembule replied:

"He must start a TikTok page; people are getting paid."

@KamoMohlabeng responded:

"He is not special. He must hustle like the rest of us."

@OrangeCraftZA wrote:

"It’s always like that with @etvScandal. It seems they have a thing for blackmailing talent."

@Leefiery replied:

"@etvScandal hasn't been the same without him. He is very talented. Hopefully, he will get another opportunity soon."

@Mafa6232 said:

"Like the rest of us. If he can just brandish a Capitec account, his supporters will definitely donate to ease his financial burden."

