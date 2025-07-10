Mzansi Magic has done a number with their new telenovela Inimba , which has been trending since the day it aired

An online user recently raved about the show and praised the production behind it for its great storyline

Many other netizens agreed with the online user and flooded the comment section, raving about the telenovela

This time around, Mzansi Magic got things right when it comes to its newly introduced telenovela, Inimba, which has taken over Empini's 9 pm time slot.

Recently, an online user @Shoun_B couldn't hold it in anymore as he started raving and praising this new hit telenovela that stars Lunathi Mampofu and Zenande Mfenyane.

The netizens spoke about how brilliant the storyline is and how the cast members are giving it their all to give viewers at home something exciting to watch and look forward to every night.

Netizens show appreciation to the show's production team

Many netizens flooded the comment section, raving about the show and how talented the cast members are. Here's what they had to say below:

@PrincessSkhu said:

"I just hope they don't drop the ball yoh, I would hate to see this show going sideways."

@krapulana wrote:

"Man, they did a brilliant job. One tiny thing though, I’ve never seen the IT guru (Zoleka) being good at her job."

@sazi_tapile commented:

"I also love how they are not dragging the storyline! We're not waiting a whole month for a story to unfold. If it was Generations ngesikhangela ihacker this whole month."

@Iamfund_iswa responded:

"I love their pace now, it's drama after drama, plot twists, character development; like we get to see Yanga now, and there are so many storylines against the backdrop of Hlati. And every episode ends with isigaxa. Shout out to the team working on it!"

@Dzaddy_T replied:

"Also, the characters ask the right questions and are not naive for the sake of pushing the storyline. For example, Qawe not buying Mawethu's evasive answers is giving me life."

What to expect on Inimba this July

While viewers are raving about Inimba on social media, Mzansi Magic's PR Specialist, Irvin Pooe, shared with Briefly News what netizens at home can expect from the telenovela this July.

He shared:

"Hlathi’s attempts to discipline his children backfire when they give as good as they get. Sydney’s panic over Zoleka coming back makes him lose his focus. On Tuesday, 15 July 2025, viewers will see Hlathi and Zoleka’s paradise get a reality check when Yanga’s latest stunt drives Zoleka to the edge. Samkelo’s dreams are realised thanks to Zinhle. Mawethu gets jealous of Qhawe and Lwandle’s booming friendship."

Zenande Mfenyana lays into issues affecting Mzansi’s film industry

As reported by Briefly News, actress Zenande Mfenyana described various issues affecting the local film industry after years in the business.

The talented Inimba star explained how outside factors, such as social media, have a negative impact on the South African film industry.

