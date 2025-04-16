Popular actress Zenande Mfenyana has spoken out about the entertainment industry's obsession with social media

Mfenyana who is famously known for playing the role of Goodness Mabuza in The Queen says she's tired of being overlooked because of her social media following

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the actress who says she's hurt by the industry

Former 'The Queen' actress Zenande Mfenyana slams the entertainment industry. Image: Zenande Mfenyana

Source: Getty Images

Former Generations actress Zenande Mfenyana has revealed the challenges she faces in the arts industry.

Mfenyana who recently bagged a role in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Inimba has hinted that influencers have taken over the South African acting industry.

Social media user Mashesha recently shared Mfenyana's interview with Power FM where she criticises the South African acting industry.

The actress says in the interview that it hurts a lot when someone who has a huge following on social media gets a role because of her huge following.

"It's very hurtful," she adds.

She adds that she doesn't know if this will ever change because the entertainment industry is in a social media frenzy and actors get asked how many followers they have at an audition.

"I always leave it out because I'm like what does this have to do with my talent. Just put me on tape and see if I'm good enough," says Mfenyana.

The former Generations actress adds that her work speaks for herself and she can get better.

"Don't worry about how many followers I have on social media," she adds.

South Africans respond to actress' interview

@MrsNoma replied:

"That time she actually has a following... 1.1million on Instagram."

@W77683Willy responded:

"I totally agree with her, but the world is changing. Many people are convinced that numbers don't lie. If you have a huge following on these social media platforms, it means you are the real deal. It's just a matter of adopting the current way of doing things to survive. Because even these big broadcasting houses have social media accounts where a lot of engagement is happening. They are able to hear people's thoughts directly as compared to just a TV show, where it's one way. No engagement."

@Ngeo_T said:

"The production companies are also looking for viewership to increase revenue,,, so the actors and actresses have to change the game too."

Zenande Mfenyana's latest TV role

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently confirmed on X that the isiXhosa and Setswana speaking actress, Zenande Mfenyana joined Mzansi Magic's telenovela Inimba.

Mfenyana stars alongside her former The Queen co-stars Loyiso Mcdonald and Andrea Dondolo.

Former The Queen actress Andrea Dondolo struggles to secure roles

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that former The Queen actress Andrea Dondolo has been struggling to bag acting roles.

Dondolo, who recently secured a role in Mzansi Magic's Inimba shared that she wasn't bagging roles for over 5 years after appearing on The Queen.

The former Stokvel actress will star alongside talented actors Loyiso Mcdonald, Siyabonga Shibe, Lunathi Mampofu, and Zenande Mfenyana in the latest telenovela.

