Sarah Langa posted a video where she was talking about one of her friends and the way she described her fascinated her fans

The socialite has become more active on TikTok and in a recent video, she shared how amazed she was by one of my well-off friends

Sarah Langa went into detail about the rich friend's home, and South Africans were taken aback by some of the remarks she made

Sarah Langa posted a TikTok video where she divulged information about her friend. The influencer and content creator told people how she did not expect the level of luxury she found at one of her friends' houses.

The video of Sarah Langa sharing revelations about her friend's finances and love life went viral. TikTo users chimed in with their own thoughts about Sarah Langa's two cents about her friend.

In a recent video, Sarah Langa said she went to a friend's house who she thinks usually looks "mid to average and even broke" for their tax bracket. She realised her friend was truly wealthy after visiting her house and seeing that her friend had designer kitchenware and gym equipment, including labels such as Hermes and Louis Vuitton. Sarah said her friend also stocks her guest bathroom with Chanel beauty products, which thoroughly impressed her. The influencer went on to say, despite all of the luxury, the woman "splits the bill", implying that her friend goes 50/50 with a partner.

SA taken aback by Sarah Langa's video about friend

Netizens admitted that they were not sure if Sarah was complimenting a friend or throwing shade. Some online users were divided over the video Sarah posted.

Oluchi said:

"This is giving mean. Why would you start the video with saying that ABOUT your friend. But I’m not surprised."

Sarah Langa replied:

"It’s a joke."

BlackPearl💋 wrote:

"If I were the friend I will silently distance myself from this friendship. Some people move silently on purpose now finding out that the person you calling a friend is outing you 😔"

Tabby was unimpressed::

"Hmm! May our Great Lord save us and our souls from ‘friends’ like you. Yhuuu."

J wondered:

"Why you telling people my business, girl 🙄..I’m never inviting you ."

thoby was amazed:

"What?????😭😭😭 I’ve never heard of LV weights 🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀"

zikhali_046 added:

"Siyithini le information thina😭"

Kwandokuhle Njoli slammed Sarah:

"Ngoba ngithi ufundile nje uSarah ? Yaze uncouth le video "

Phoenix ssaid:

"Yho what kind of compliment is this one🥺😭 "

Sarah Langa sparks romance rumour with Sacha Mngomezulu

Briefly News previously reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a rising star in the Springboks team. His rugby skills aside, many have fawned over his good looks.

A photo of Sarah Langa that looked like a clue that she's with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set tongues wagging on social media. The photo, shared on X, got over 300,000 views.

Online users flooded the comments with theories about Sacha and Sarah's alleged romance. Netizens were curious about the possible age gap between the two if they were dating. Sarah was born in 1993 and is 31 years old, soon to be 32 on 26 February, while Sacha was born in 2002, making him 22 years old.

