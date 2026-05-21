Unathi Nkayi's message in support of Red Ink star Bonko Khoza has sparked controversy

The former Idol SA judge was reacting to Lerato Mvelase's post, where she reshared Bomb Production's statement

Mzansi has been dragging Nkayi on Instagram and X, questioning her message and the intention behind it

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Unathi Nkayi showed support for Bonko Khoza. Image: unathi.co, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Singer and radio personality Unathi Nkayi is the latest female celebrity to side with Bonko Khoza after the Red Ink actor was accused of sexual assault by his former co-star Nirvana Nokwe.

Her message ignited a fire on social media, with people dragging the star for using the "as a boy mom" car to substantiate her decision to support Khoza.

Unathi's message ruffles feathers

On Tuesday, 20 May 2026, Bomb Productions released a statement in reaction to the recent public accusations made by Nokwe-Mseleku. The production company outlined some of the processes that were followed after she accused Khoza of sexually assaulting her while filming a violent scene on Red Ink. The company revealed that its internal investigation concluded that it could not find enough proof to continue with the case, adding that it was closed.

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Under Lerato Mvelase's post, who reshared the statement, Unathi said she was grateful Bomb Productions released the statement to provide clarity on the public discourse.

“As a boy mom, I am grateful Bomb Productions released this,” she wrote and added heart emojis.

This statement did not sit well with a lot of people who were not afraid to call her out.

Unathi Nkayi supported Bonko Khoza. Image: Screenshot

Source: Instagram

Mzansi drags Unathi Nkayi

X user @mpumszn shared the screenshot of Nkayi's comment with the caption, "Sana?"

Underneath her comment was Gabisile Tshabalala, who said, "The enemy is after the male seed !!!!! We really do need to pray sisi."

Below is what Mzansi had to say:

@UminathiZulu

"Hawu so was boy mom targeting Sizwe when she accused him of all sorts of things there by Kaya?"

@Daddy_Ka_Aaryah

"Okay I get not believing the victim but these comments are a bit extreme, they seem very personal. What’s going on?"

@mpumszn

"My chat. They are acting like they are being personally victimised and targeted just because they have boy children."

@GodmotherThe

"And what sucks about Unathi is that you can’t even donate her brain to science. Akuna lutho in there."

@shuuuuuuuk1 stated:

"As a boy mom” meanwhile the “boy” in question is being accused of crossing boundaries on set. Nasty work."

@Maphupho_Amahle said:

"As if she didn't lie on Sizwe at Kaya. Where was this "boy mom" sentiment then? She's really the last one to come at this issue side ways, makathule please."

Nirvana responds to Bonko Khoza's statement

In a previous report from Briefly News, former actress Nirvana Nokwe has responded to Bonko Khoza's statement, where he denied sexually assaulting her during filming. In the statement, Bonko Khoza alleged that other actors were hit with such accusations, much to Nirvana's surprise.

In her response, Nirvana Nokwe issued a challenge, which sparked even more mixed reactions from the online community.

Source: Briefly News