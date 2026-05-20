Tirelo Nnhalnhla Kale enjoyed a cute bonding session with her mother-in-law, MaYeni

The cute hair maintenance video, where they helped each other's hair, tugged at heartstrings as fans admired how close they have grown

Mzansi can't help but gush over the pair, hailing both MaYeni and Tirelo for their effortless beauty

Tirelo Kale and her mother-in-law, MaYeni, had a cute bonding session. Image: Mis_kale, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star and content creator Tirelo Kale and her mother-in-law, MaYeni, had Mzansi in awe with their latest video. Kale took to Instagram on Tuesday, 19 May 2026 and shared a hair maintenance video, and she had none other than the feisty MaYeni.

Tirelo and MaYeni have Mzansi in awe

A video that very few fans expected managed to have the whole internet in a frenzy. Kale, who is Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku's fiancé and baby mama, is the brand ambassador for Dark 'n Lovely for their newest hair range. She had the help of her son's gran and Uthando Nes'thembu, reality TV star, who shared the same hair type as her.

They both had their natural hair and applied the product to each other, with MaYeni joking that Tirelo's hair is dry.

Kale showed love to MaYeni in the caption, showing just how much she loves her.

"Through every season, she’s shown me what resilience looks like: standing tall, loving deeply, and never giving up. Ema Mosadi (wait, woman), fix your crown with Dark and Lovely," Tirelo wrote.

Tirelo Kale spent some time with MaYeni. Image: Sbindi_mseleku, Mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Just recently, on her birthday, Tirelo also received a lot of love from her father-in-law, Musa Mseleku, who penned a short and sweet letter on Instagram.

“A year older, wiser, stronger, and more confident in the woman I am becoming. This journey hasn't always been easy, but every step has shaped my strength and grace. Stepping into this new chapter covered in God's favour, walking boldly into purpose, growth, and beautiful new beginnings. Happy Birthday to Me,” he wrote.

Watch the cute video of Tirelo and MaYeni below:

SA reacts to Tirelo and MaYeni

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

muvhumbi_mulaudzi gushed:

"My favourite video on the Internet today. Umuntu no mamezala wakhe. You both have rich afros."

@ummandiisa reacted:

"OMG, they look like mother and daughter."

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"This is so lovely. They’re even matching outfits. I’m realizing that Mhlophekazi has Maayeni’s voice yaz."

@XolsTYQ stated:

"In 20 years When Tirelo is wife 4 of 7 and going through it because Mpumelelo wants number 8, He will be talking about how his mother loves Tirelo and probably wanted her to be the only wife. We are currently living in the "good old days"."

Why Tirelo's family rejected Sbindi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tirelo Kale revealed why her parents refused Mpumelelo Mseleku’s lobola during a heart-to-heart about their relationship.

The video sparked a discourse online, with social media users calling out the KwaZulu-Natal businessman.

Source: Briefly News