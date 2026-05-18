DJ Zinhle's daughter, Asante, warmed many fans' hearts when a recording of her singing her mother's hit song surfaced online

The bubbly young superstar recorded an album's worth of voice notes, and followers are calling to have her in the studio as soon as possible

The recordings arrive after Murdah Bongz announced his upcoming project, the fourth instalment of the Asante album series

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DJ Zinhle shared her daughter, Asante's voice notes singing her song. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz might have to share their studios soon, as their daughter, Asante, is already showing signs of following in her hitmaker parents' footsteps.

On Saturday, 16 May 2026, Zinhle shared a voice note recording of her daughter singing her new single, Baba Yilwa, and completely stole the show on social media.

Released on 3 April, the song features DJ Lace, FunkTone, and Thobani White, and has already become one of Zinhle's most-loved and played songs on Spotify, with over 3.3 million streams.

Asante's adorable musical debut comes at the perfect time, following hot on the heels of her father's announcement regarding his highly anticipated Asante IV project, which, much like its predecessors, is deeply inspired by and named after his precious daughter, making the toddler's sudden viral singing debut the ultimate pre-release promo for the album.

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While she showcases her vocals, big sister Kairo is already dominating the industry as a budding runway model and influencer, proving that the Forbes-Mohosana household is raising a powerhouse generation of young talent destined to rule the South African entertainment landscape.

The four-year-old's cute vocal showcase has done more than just warm hearts; it has solidified her status as her famous mama's biggest fan, and all the Besties are here for it.

Listen to Asante's voice notes below.

Mzansi melts over Asante’s viral voice note

The comment section erupted as fans and fellow celebrities admired Asante's adorable vocals and support of her mom, with others jokingly demanding that she be given studio time to better showcase her talents. Read some of the comments below.

intombi_yamakhuba requested:

"Please feature her next time, bestie."

thabs_theconnect said:

"Get that girl into the studio, lol."

Reality TV star and businesswoman Lethabo Lejoy was moved:

"So heartwarming."

mahaliabuchanan posted:

"The accent is the cutest, omg!"

entlendlovunew was touched:

"I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights."

Fans admired DJ Zinhle's daughter's vocal talents. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

nokuthula_si gushed over Asante Mohosana:

"Lol, she’s singing Zulu in English? So cute!"

divadolz laughed:

"So adorable. It sounds like a whole different language!"

pertua_rikhotso reacted:

"The Woolies version, so beautiful!l Get little bestie in the studio already!"

its_contay added:

"She even transposed! MUSIC IS IN THE BLOOD. Please don’t sleep on this talent, Bestie, @djzinhle."

Rea Gopane names the artist who inspired his first hit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rea Gopane naming the musician he copied to create his hit song.

The controversial content creator received backlash for his revelations, with online users convinced he may face another lawsuit.

Source: Briefly News